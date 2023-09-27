President of Turkmenistan receives credentials from EU ambassador

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received credentials on Tuesday, 26 September 2023, from the new ambassador of the EU, Ms. Beata Pęksa.

The president welcomed the EU envoy and said that in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, great importance is attached to political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian cooperation with the EU.

During the meeting, it was also emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union. All these years, the traditionally friendly dialogue between our country and the EU has been successfully developing on the basis of the principles of mutual trust and openness. In this regard, it was also especially noted that recently contacts at the highest level have become even more active.

The turkmen president noted that during a recent meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of cooperation, which has solid potential. The transport industry, energy and “green” technologies were identified as the most promising areas of partnership.

It was emphasized that interaction between Turkmenistan and the EU is actively developing both on a bilateral basis and in the “Central Asia-European Union” format. Along with this, effective cooperation is carried out in the legislative sphere. Thus, a constructive inter-parliamentary dialogue has been established between the Mejlis [parliament] of Turkmenistan and the European Parliament.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also noted that technical projects of the European Union in the fields of science and education, ecology, improvement of legislation, energy, and other areas have been successfully implemented in Turkmenistan.

Ms. Beata Pęksa is a Polish dimplomat and a graduate of the Warsaw University. Among other positions, she has previously served as the ambassador of Poland in Iraq, director of the department of securuity policy at the foreign office of Poland, permanent representative of Poland at the EU, and the deputy head of the mission of Poland at the United Nations. /// nCa, 27 September 2023

