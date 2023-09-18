President Serdar Berdimuhamedov left on a working visit to New York

On Sunday, 17 September, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov left on a working visit to the United States of America to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York.

“Turkmenistan, committed to a policy of peacefulness, positive neutrality, and broad international cooperation, steadily follows its chosen course, developing constructive dialogue at the interstate level and within authoritative international organizations. It attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the UN, which, based on accumulated rich experience and potential, is acquiring a new quality and content at the present stage,” TDH comments.

The progressive dynamics is inherent in Turkmenistan’s fruitful contacts with UN specialized agencies. The UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, opened on the initiative of the Turkmen side, operates in Ashgabat. All this is a confirmation of Turkmenistan’s active participation in the efforts of the world community to develop balanced solutions to topical issues on the regional and global agenda.

Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy has been widely recognized and supported by the United Nations. A clear evidence of this is the fact of Turkmenistan’s regular election to the major relevant UN structures.

Thus, relations between Turkmenistan and the UN are developing in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and constructiveness. And the current visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to New York, where the UN Headquarters is located, is another confirmation of Turkmenistan’s desire to consistently strengthen and build up a diverse partnership based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and long-term.

Turkmenistan will announce new initiatives at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly aimed at ensuring peace and security on the planet, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including strengthening international cooperation in such areas as energy, transport, ecology and climate change, and the humanitarian sphere.

During the visit, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is also scheduled to participate in the C5+1 Summit. Along with this, the head of state will hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with the UN Secretary General. ///nCa, 18 September 2023

