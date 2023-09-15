President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Trade and economic cooperation is the main driver of regional partnership and integration in Central Asia

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted in his speech that the Central Asian region is becoming one of the important centers of economic growth and investment activity, regaining its historical role as a transport hub connecting West with East and North with South.

Taking into account the in-depth analysis of the impact of global processes on the sustainable development of the region, it was noted that the effectiveness of countering these threats directly depends on the consolidation of joint efforts aimed at deepening a multifaceted partnership.

In this regard, the President of Uzbekistan put forward a number of proposals on the prospects for further cooperation between the Central Asian states.

“Trade and economic cooperation is the main driver of regional partnership and integration. We in Uzbekistan are creating all the necessary conditions for the development of practical cooperation in this direction with all countries of the region,” Mirziyoyev stressed.

In order to increase the trade, it is proposed to form a full-fledged free trade zone as soon as possible without exceptions and restrictions.

In this regard, it is necessary to adopt a comprehensive regional program providing for the formation of sustainable trade and logistics chains in the region, the opening and expansion of border trade and cooperation centers, the harmonization of legislation and the removal of barriers to mutual trade, the creation of unified electronic platforms for customs administration, sanitary and phytosanitary control, certification of origin of goods, as well as the launch of a regional e-commerce platform.

Touching upon the development of industrial cooperation between the countries of the region, the President of Uzbekistan cited examples of successful partnership in the production of passenger cars, household appliances, textiles and food products, border cooperation zones with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as Azerbaijan.

As promising areas for further deepening cooperation and the implementation of large industrial projects, the following are highlighted: production of mineral fertilizers, polymers, finished metal products; assembly of agricultural machinery; production of finished textile and food products for export to third countries.

In order to give a systematic character to joint efforts, it is proposed to develop a Strategy for the development of industrial cooperation of the Central Asian countries for the long term.

Special attention is paid to the issues of transport connectivity. It was noted that, taking into account the geographical distance from the main foreign markets, the share of freight transportation costs in the Central Asian countries reaches 50% of the final cost of goods. At the same time, the global average does not exceed 11%. As a result, Central Asian economies are forced to carry a transport costs load two to three times more than in developed countries.

In order to further harness the transport potential of the Central Asian countries, it was proposed to develop an Agreement on transport and transit in Central Asia, to form specific mechanisms for promoting efficient transport corridors to enter the markets of China, South Asia and the Middle East, the European Union using through tariffs that are beneficial for business.

In addition, it was proposed to prepare a program of measures to liberalize the transport services market, optimize licensing procedures and consider the creation of an integrated digital platform for international transportation.

“Unfortunately, the pace of development of energy infrastructure in the region does not keep pace with the speed of industrialization and urbanization, as well as demographic growth. Today, this is a serious challenge to the long-term sustainable development of our countries,” Mirziyoyev pointed out the problem of ensuring energy security.

The importance of further expansion of cooperation in the field of exploration and development of promising fields, construction of new highways for the transmission of electricity and the use of significant potential for the development of hydropower was emphasized.

At the same time, it was noted that the sustainable development of the region is impossible without the diversification of energy sources, attracting investments and technologies in the field of alternative energy and the production of “green” hydrogen.

The President of Uzbekistan highlighted the region’s food security vulnerabilities: underdeveloped agricultural science and technology, acute water scarcity, long and inefficient supply chains, climate instability, logistical failures, and issues of healthy nutrition.

The President of Uzbekistan urged Central Asian countries to collaborate with FAO in developing a regional food security partnership program, given the region’s potential to meet its own needs and become a major food exporter.

Touching upon the topic of climate challenges, Mirziyoyev reported that in the spring of 2024, Samarkand plans to hold the first international forum dedicated to the climate agenda of Central Asia. He invited the delegations of the countries of the region to take part in this forum.

As a practical contribution to ensuring climate sustainability and “green” development, the adoption of a Regional Strategy on Adaptation to Climate Change has been initiated.

In order to form a unified climate agenda of the region and jointly take effective measures, it is also proposed to establish a multilateral platform “Central Asian Climate Dialogue” at the level of ministers of ecology.

“Our key priority has traditionally been cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which is based on common history, traditions, culture and values – the unity and diversity of the unique Central Asian civilization,” the leader of Uzbekistan noted.

In order to ensure the consistency of work in this direction, it is proposed to adopt an Action Plan to deepen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the countries of Central Asia.

At the same time, it is necessary to actively use the capabilities of mass media and non-governmental organizations, modern information and communication technologies in promoting our unique cultural, historical and spiritual heritage in the international arena, said Mirziyoyev.

A practical step in this direction he proposed the creation of an international media platform “History and Culture of Central Asia: One Past and a common future” with the involvement of scientists and representatives of the general public to form common content aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and regional identity.

“In order to consolidate our efforts to develop the competencies of young people, promote their vocational training and ensure employment, we propose, with the participation of relevant international organizations, to create a Center for the Empowerment and self-realization of Central Asian youth”, said President of Uzbekistan.

In this regard he proposed to establish regional scientific and educational grants and scholarships for talented youth in honor of such great Central Asian thinkers, scientists and philosophers as Al-Khorezmi, Farabi, Jami, Magtymguly, Chingiz Aitmatov.

An important direction is the expansion of cooperation in the field of security. The proposal to hold regular meetings on security issues with the coordinating role of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asia States was voiced.

An interstate program was initiated to protect and strengthen the borders of the Central Asian countries and the formation of a Regional system for forecasting, prevention, early warning and joint emergency response.

The situation in Afghanistan remains one of the key factors directly affecting security and stability in Central Asia.

It was noted that Uzbekistan intends to continue to provide an international hub in Termez for humanitarian aid for this purpose, to continue training Afghan citizens in a specially created educational center.

In addition, the importance of dialogue with the Afghan side on border security, water use and trade development was pointed out.

At the end of his speech, Mirziyoyev expressed support for the proposal to establish a Council of National Coordinators for Consultative Meetings and proposed the creation of an Economic Council of Central Asian States. ///nCa, 15 September 2023

