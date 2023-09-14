News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit

By

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states and in the regular meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), reports  Khovar.

At Dushanbe International Airport, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov was met by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda and other officials.

Within the framework of this visit, high-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are also planned, and a wide range of bilateral cooperation will be considered.

On 14-15 September 2023, the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and the next meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) will be held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of the President Emomali Rahmon.

A set of documents is expected to be adopted following the summit.///nCa, 14 September 2023

 

#Central Asia, #Turkmenistan, #Tajikistan, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Uzbekistan #consultative_meeting_of_the_heads_of_the_Central_Asian_States, #IFAS

 

Related posts:

  1. Final Consultations Held in Dushanbe Ahead of Central Asian Summits
  2. The President of Turkmenistan will visit Tajikistan
  3. Turkmenistan participated in the meeting of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Dushanbe
  4. Logo of the 30th Anniversary of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
  5. Dushanbe Gears Up for the Summit of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea
  6. The President of Turkmenistan to take part in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asia States in Tajikistan
  7. Women Leaders of Central Asia to Focus on Achieving Gender Equality in the Context of Climate Change at the Dushanbe meeting
  8. Digital technologies to be discussed at Economic Forum of Central Asian countries
  9. Turkmen and Tajik FMs discussed preparations for the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan
  10. Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan