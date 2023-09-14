President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states and in the regular meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), reports Khovar.

At Dushanbe International Airport, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov was met by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda and other officials.

Within the framework of this visit, high-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are also planned, and a wide range of bilateral cooperation will be considered.

On 14-15 September 2023, the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and the next meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) will be held in Dushanbe under the chairmanship of the President Emomali Rahmon.

A set of documents is expected to be adopted following the summit.///nCa, 14 September 2023

