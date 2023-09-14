The President of Turkmenistan will visit Tajikistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

On September 14-15, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan to participate in the fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

As part of the summit meetings, a number of events will be held in Dushanbe with the participation of delegations from Central Asian countries, such as a meeting of heads of Foreign ministries, a meeting of transport ministers, a Women’s Dialogue, an Economic Forum, forums of scientists, university rectors, as well as youth organizations, an exhibition of goods manufacturers, art fair and other cultural events, in which a representative delegation of Turkmenistan also takes part. ///MFA Turkmenistan

 

 

 

