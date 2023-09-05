Women Leaders of Central Asia to Focus on Achieving Gender Equality in the Context of Climate Change at the Dushanbe meeting

A regional meeting of members of the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia will be held in Dushanbe on 14 September 2023, within the framework of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states and the regular meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, the Tajik agency “Khovar” reports.

The theme is “Achieving gender equality in the context of climate change adaptation in Central Asia”.

The program of the meeting includes two panel sessions which will analyze “Achieving gender equality in the context of adaptation to climate change and natural disasters in Central Asia” and “Environmental initiatives of Central Asia in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals”.

The discussions will result in the development of recommendations on cooperation and the adoption of a statement addressed to the heads of state.

The participants of the regional meeting of the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia and the official delegations of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to visit during their stay in Dushanbe the National Museum of Tajikistan, to see an exhibition of folk crafts,

Kohi Navruz complex, the “Evening of Friendship” cultural program, the Nurek Hydro-power Plant.

The Dialogue of Women of Central Asia is an informal platform for discussing topical development issues and strengthening cooperation between women parliamentarians in the region, supported by the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women). Officially launched in December 2020, the Dialogue was chaired by Uzbekistan in 2021 and Turkmenistan in 2022. ///nCa, 5 September 2023

