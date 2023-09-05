News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Women Leaders of Central Asia to Focus on Achieving Gender Equality in the Context of Climate Change at the Dushanbe meeting

Women Leaders of Central Asia to Focus on Achieving Gender Equality in the Context of Climate Change at the Dushanbe meeting

By

A regional meeting of members of the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia will be held in Dushanbe on 14 September 2023, within the framework of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states and the regular meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, the Tajik agency “Khovar” reports.

The theme is “Achieving gender equality in the context of climate change adaptation in Central Asia”.

The program of the meeting includes two panel sessions which will analyze “Achieving gender equality in the context of adaptation to climate change and natural disasters in Central Asia” and “Environmental initiatives of Central Asia in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals”.

The discussions will result in the development of recommendations on cooperation and the adoption of a statement addressed to the heads of state.

The participants of the regional meeting of the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia and the official delegations of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to visit during their stay in Dushanbe the National Museum of Tajikistan, to see an exhibition of folk crafts,

Kohi Navruz complex, the “Evening of Friendship” cultural program, the Nurek Hydro-power Plant.

The Dialogue of Women of Central Asia is an informal platform for discussing topical development issues and strengthening cooperation between women parliamentarians in the region, supported by the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women). Officially launched in December 2020, the Dialogue was chaired by Uzbekistan in 2021 and Turkmenistan in 2022. ///nCa, 5 September 2023

 

 

#Dialogue_of_Women_Leaders_of_Central_Asia, #Tajikistan, #Dushanbe, #Turkmenistan, #Kazakhstan, #Uzbekistan, #Tajikistan, #Kyrgyzstan, #CentralAsia

Related posts:

  1. Central Asian Leaders to adopt a package of documents in Dushanbe
  2. Stepping up regional co-operation on climate change and security in Central Asia: High mountain areas in focus at OSCE-adelphi workshop in Tashkent
  3. Central Asian countries finalize a Regional Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change
  4. Central Asian Ministries of Health unite forces at high-level meeting in Dushanbe
  5. Climate change – Central Asia is united at various platforms including CAREC
  6. Empowering youth voices in Central Asia: OSCE Summer School spurs engagement on climate change and security in mountain areas
  7. Foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of state
  8. Outcome document of the Annual meeting of the Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus published as the United Nations document
  9. Central Asia needs to take more action on climate change risks
  10. Turkmenistan participated in the meeting of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Dushanbe
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan