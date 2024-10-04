Izmir Fam Trip – Part #1: Izmir: Where Kindness Reigns

Elvira Kadyrova

For our press delegation from Turkmenistan, our introduction to Izmir (and Türkiye as a whole for me personally) began with a memorable meeting with our guide, Ms. Banu Baran. Defying the expectations of official attitude, Banu greeted us with genuine warmth and enthusiasm, literally embracing us and exclaiming, ‘How beautiful and lively you are after such a long flight from Ashgabat!’ Her words, ‘I missed you!,’ echoed not the formality of a guide, but the heartfelt welcome of a relative.

Due to foggy weather conditions, our flight from Istanbul to Izmir was rerouted to Bodrum airport. This detour didn’t cause any inconvenience; it turned out to be a pleasant surprise for me personally. As our plane soared over the Aegean coast, I was captivated by the breathtaking vistas of secluded villages nestled in the valleys, wind farms dotting the landscape, and the shimmering waters of the bays.

Ismail Bey, our minibus driver, quickly became more than just a provider of transportation for our delegation. Due to our tight schedule, we were only able to see a small part of Izmir’s attractions, but Ismail Bey, recognizing our desire to experience the city’s natural beauty, once took it upon himself to alter our route. Thanks to his initiative, we were treated to stunning views of the Aegean coast as we traveled from one destination to another.

Hospitality and friendliness are deeply ingrained in the DNA of modern Izmir residents. This ancient city, with its rich history spanning nearly five millennia, has always been a crossroads of cultures and religions. This unique heritage has fostered a culture of welcoming guests that continues to thrive today.

The Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman cultures have indelibly shaped the worldview of Izmir’s people, strengthening a spirit of openness and hospitality.

Surprisingly, I never felt like a foreigner in Izmir. The locals were always eager to assist. I recall a particularly heartwarming experience at the Kemeralty market. After a shopping spree, I purchased a suitcase and found myself overwhelmed by the numerous packages I had collected. To my delight, the shopkeeper kindly offered to help me pack my purchases.

Similarly, one of our colleagues, having strayed from our group during a shopping excursion at Kemeralty, was quickly guided back to our meeting point by friendly locals who offered directions without hesitation.

Locals in Izmir are approachable and easy to communicate. Simply strike up a conversation, and you’ll find them open and friendly. I remember a particularly memorable encounter with a fisherman named Hayati. While chatting, he generously offered me a tangerine. When I mentioned I was from Turkmenistan, he expressed familiarity with our country.

Another memorable interaction occurred during a stroll along the Kordon embankment. I had a conversation with Mehmet, retired, resident of Izmir. Upon learning I was a journalist from Turkmenistan, he exclaimed with enthusiasm, “Bir millet!” (One nation!) and at parting, kindly offered me his catch as a gift – a Levrek fish – translated from Turkish as “perch”.

Izmir boasts excellent infrastructure for tourists, but it’s the warm hospitality of the locals that truly makes the city a welcoming destination. Their friendly demeanor enhances the overall tourist experience, creating a memorable and enjoyable stay.

“I personally recall the exceptional hospitality of Mr. Zafer, the owner of the Antmare hotel in the tourist village of Alaçatı, as well as the hotel’s administrative staff, the cafe hostess Ms. Avva, a souvenir dealer from Ephesus, and many others.

Just look at their faces. The people of Izmir—ordinary citizens, boutique owners, hotel maids, and countless others—are the city’s true calling card. Their genuine smiles radiate a sincere joy at having you visit Izmir.

///nCa, 4 October 2024 (photo credit – nCa)