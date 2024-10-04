Izmir Fam Trip – Part #2: Discover Alaçatı’s Magic

Elvira Kadyrova

“Alaçatı is a fairy tale brought to life! That’s what our guide, Ms. Banu, promised us as we journeyed to this picturesque village near Izmir. Yet, what we discovered surpassed even our expectations…

Nestled in the Çeşme district, Alaçatı is a charming tourist village located just an hour’s drive from Izmir’s Adnan Menderes Airport. Here, amidst a sea of snow-white houses adorned with blue roofs, every street whispers tales of history. Alaçatı is a harmony of man and nature, where time seems to stand still.

Historical records reveal that Alaçatı became an Ottoman city in the 14th or 15th century, though it was originally inhabited by Greeks. The Greeks reclaimed this once-swampy land, transforming it into thriving olive groves and vineyards.

Alaçatı’s Greek heritage has influenced the village’s distinctive character. To preserve its authenticity, building heights are restricted to two floors. This charming town is featured with a captivating blend of stone houses, narrow streets, boutique hotels, and inviting street restaurants.

A notable feature of Alaçatı is the prevalence of natural materials in its cafes and restaurants. You won’t find any plastic furniture here; instead, tables and chairs are crafted from metal or wood. Similarly, the town’s buildings are constructed from natural materials like stone and wood, reflecting a harmonious connection between man and the environment.

Alaçatı has gained worldwide recognition as a windsurfing paradise, thanks to the Aegean Sea’s crystal-clear waters and consistent, steady winds. Fishing enthusiasts also flock to this coastal gem.

Our first stop in Alaçatı was the iconic Alaçatı Yel Değirmenleri windmills. These historic structures stand as a testament to the locals’ ingenuity, harnessing the power of the region’s four-seasons-round winds for economic purposes over 150 years ago.

The windmills, believed to have been constructed between 1850 and 1920, are perched atop windswept hills. These structures, with their cylindrical bodies and sturdy masonry walls, typically feature two or three floors. The upper pulley, located beneath the conical roof, would rotate in response to the wind, powering the internal millstones. The top floor served as a mechanism room, while the middle and lower floors were used for flour storage.

In 2015, a restoration project revitalized the windmill park, offering visitors a breathtaking panoramic view of the Aegean Sea.

For a truly memorable experience, savor a traditional kumru sandwich at a nearby eatery and then ascend to the observation deck adjacent to the windmills to witness a stunning sunset.

The picturesque park surrounding the Alaçatı windmills is a popular choice for wedding photography sessions.

And today, in Alaçatı, as centuries ago, the wind serves man. Wind power industry is developed in Alaçatı-Cesme.

Adjacent to the windmill park, you’ll find charming narrow streets lined with restaurants, souvenir shops, cafes, and boutiques offering designer clothing and jewelry.

The atmosphere is lively yet peaceful, with scooters and mopeds buzzing about. Amidst this vibrant scene, you can find a tranquil haven in one of the many cafes, where you can enjoy a cup of Turkish coffee or tea. Choosing a cafe can be a delightful challenge, as each restaurant is a unique masterpiece.

Alaçatı’s permanent population is approximately 8,000, but during the summer season, especially at peak times, the influx of visitors swells to between 45,000 and 50,000.

A noteworthy feature of Alaçatı is its charming boutique hotels.

Our stay was at the Antmare Hotel, a 35-room hotel situated just 3 kilometers from Alaçatı, at the entrance to the port. All rooms—single, double, and deluxe—offer breathtaking sea views. Despite our brief stay, I experienced a refreshing mental reset at Antmare. The hotel’s ambiance is tranquil, peaceful, cozy, and adorned with beautiful flowers…

