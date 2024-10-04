Consultations were held at the level of heads of structural divisions of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Poland

On October 3, 2024, consultations were held in Ashgabat at the level of heads of structural divisions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Poland.

The Turkmen side was represented by the heads of the Department of European Countries and the Department of International Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The Polish delegation was headed by Deputy Director of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Marek Calka.

During the consultations, the parties exchanged views on current issues of interaction in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening the Turkmen-Polish partnership. A thorough exchange of views on interaction within international structures took place.

The parties confirmed their mutual commitment to intensifying bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas with an emphasis on expanding cooperation in the trade, economic, transport and logistics sectors. /// nCa, 4 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)