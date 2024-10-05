European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala visited Turkmenistan

The European Union Special Representative for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala, participated in the High Level Launching Event for the Coordination Platform of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor during her official visit to Turkmenistan from 3 to 4 October 2024. The Coordination Platform will support the development of sustainable transport corridors, enhance regional connectivity and strengthen cooperation between the European Union, Central Asia, South Caucasus and Türkiye.

The main role of the Platform is the promotion of the Corridor and the coordination of efforts towards the implementation of priority projects in hard and soft infrastructure in Central Asia that have been identified in the EU-funded Study on Sustainable Transport Corridors between the EU and Central Asia.

EUSR Terhi Hakala’s participation in the event emphasised European Union’s long-term commitment to enhancing regional integration and prosperity in Central Asia and in the Caspian region.

In addition to the high-level event, EUSR Hakala held a number of meetings with senior officials, including H.E. Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, , and H.E. Ms. Bayramgul Orazdurdiyeva, Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The meetings focused on strengthening the European Union-Turkmenistan partnership and addressing shared regional priorities, including people-to-people contacts, human rights and sustainable water management.

The EU Special Representative’s visit provided an opportunity to reaffirm the European Union’s continuous support to the efforts of Turkmenistan for sustainable economic development, regional stability and closer cooperation with the European Union within the framework of EU-Central Asia Partnership.

/// nCa, 5 October 2024 (in cooperation with EU in Turkmenistan)