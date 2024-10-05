UNRCCA co-organizes regional conference on implementation of the global women, peace and security agenda in Central Asia and Afghanistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan

On 3-4 October, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA Kaha Imnadze participated in a regional conference dedicated to the global Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda in Central Asia and Afghanistan. The event was organized by the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan with support from the UNRCCA, UN Women, UNDP, and other international partners, under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship in the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus (WLC).

This conference marked the first regional event within the framework of WLC activities to feature the in-person participation of Afghan women from Afghanistan. The discussions underscored the significance of fostering cooperation and solidarity to support Afghan women and girls in these difficult times. It also underscored the renewed involvement of Afghan women in the WLC’s work, highlighting the Caucus’s concern for their circumstances and its potential and willingness to address their needs and challenges.

The first day of the conference featured civil society consultations, where participants developed recommendations for advancing regional progress on the WPS agenda. A separate session was dedicated to analyzing the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, focusing on the role of the WLC in supporting and addressing their challenges.

The second day of the conference prominently featured high-level representatives of the WLC from all Central Asian states, who participated in an interactive dialogue with civil society representatives. The day concluded with broad support for recommendations on strengthening the regional cooperation on the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, with a particular focus on the role of women in addressing climate change, transboundary water management, and peacebuilding processes. Additionally, the participants endorsed recommendations for the WLC’s engagement on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

In his remarks, SRSG Imnadze emphasized the importance of the recently adopted Pact for the Future, highlighting its role in driving the implementation of the WPS agenda at the regional level. He stressed the significance of the positive regional dynamics in promoting gender equality and overcoming barriers to the meaningful participation of women in peacebuilding, climate action, and beyond. Highlighting the importance of their participation in the conference, he encouraged the WLC to intensify its high-level advocacy efforts on the situation of women in Afghanistan.

The conference marked a renewed commitment to the WPS agenda, reflecting the collective efforts of Central Asian states, civil society, and international partners. It also expressed solidarity with Afghan women and showcased the commitment of the WLC to engage in high-level advocacy to address their situation.

/// nCa, 5 October 2024 (in cooperation with UNRCCA)