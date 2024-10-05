7 October 2024 will be day-off in Turkmenistan

According to a presidential decree, 7 October 2024 has been declared a day-off in Turkmenistan.

This is in line with the regular practice in Turkmenistan that if a closed holiday falls in a weekend or any other non-working day, it is shifted to the next day to allow the population to avail the day of rest.

6 October is the Remembrance Day in Turkmenistan in memory of three major catastrophic events: 1. Earthquake of 1948; 2. Goekdepe War of 1881; and 3. Second World War.

The earthquake that wiped off nearly the whole of Ashgabat took place on 6 October 1948.

Since 6 October this year falls on a Sunday, the day-off has been shifted to Monday. All institutions, enterprises and organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, have been asked to ensure compliance with this decree. /// nCa, 5 October 2024