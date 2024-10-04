EU Commissioner for International Partnership visits Turkmenistan – Meets President, FM, Other top officials – Coordination Platform of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Launched

During her visit to Turkmenistan on 3 October 2024, Ms. Ms. Jutta Urpilainen, the European Union Commissioner for International Cooperation, had separate meetings with the president, the foreign minister, and other top officials of Turkmenistan.

She also participated in the launch ceremony of Coordination Platform of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

Here is the complete report on her meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as published by the Neutral Turkmenistan:

Today, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the European Union Commissioner for International Cooperation, Ms. Jutta Urpilainen.

Having expressed deep gratitude to the head of the Turkmen state for the time devoted to the meeting and the opportunity to discuss in a personal conversation the prospects for the development of the established productive dialogue, the guest, taking the opportunity, conveyed warm words of greeting and best wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Hero-Arkadag, who made a great personal contribution to strengthening traditional relations between Turkmenistan and the EU countries.

Having warmly welcomed the European Commissioner for International Cooperation to the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished success to the high-level meeting on the launch of the Trans-Caspian Coordination Platform for Transport Crossings, expressing confidence that the agreements reached will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the European Union and the countries of the Central Asian region.

“Turkmenistan attaches great importance to interaction with the European Union in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres,” the head of state noted, noting with satisfaction that in recent years the partnership between our country and the European Union has been developing at a high level.

It was particularly emphasized that long-term relations are constantly improving both on a bilateral and multilateral basis, in particular in the “Central Asia–European Union” format.

During the meeting, there was an interested exchange of views on the current state and priority areas for the development of constructive cooperation built on a trusting and mutually respectful basis.

It was noted that our country is successfully implementing several projects with the European Union in the areas of science and education, ecology, energy and transport corridors.

Touching upon the issues of creating new transport corridors, the interlocutors were unanimous in the opinion that, given the advantageous geographical position of Turkmenistan, improving this system is one of the most important issues of our time.

Having particularly emphasized the role of Turkmenistan as a reliable transport bridge between Asia and Europe, Jutta Urpilainen highly appreciated the active position of our country in expanding multilateral cooperation between the EU and Central Asia in the field of transport.

“As is known, the creation of environmentally friendly, safe, efficient and reliable transport corridors is necessary to support sustainable economic and social development and is extremely important in strengthening international cooperation and trade relations between countries,” said President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

It was noted that at present, a number of large-scale projects for the development of transportation in the Eurasian space are being gradually implemented in our country.

Together with the countries of the region and authoritative international organizations, Turkmenistan is actively developing such promising transport corridors as North-South and East-West. In this regard, the head of state expressed confidence that these corridors will become a reliable bridge for the development of cooperation and trade and economic ties between the countries of the Eurasian continent.

“We highly value the partnership with the European Union,” the head of state emphasized, expressing the Turkmen side’s readiness to further strengthen fruitful ties.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and EU Commissioner for International Cooperation Ms. Jutta Urpilainen exchanged mutual good wishes, expressing confidence in the successful implementation of all planned activities.

Here is the press release of the foreign office of Turkmenistan on her meeting with DPM and foreign minister Rashid Meredov:

On October 3, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the EU Commissioner for International Partnership Jutta Urpilainen.

During the talks, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union were discussed. The implementation of joint initiatives and programs was reviewed.

The main attention was paid to the launch of the Coordination Platform of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) at the level of transport ministers. It was emphasized that the Platform will facilitate projects within the TCTC and unite all stakeholders in broader efforts to turn the corridor into a sustainable and efficient route.

The interlocutors noted the importance of launching the GIZ project “European Union for the “green” development of Turkmenistan: Political Dialogue and Climate Action for 2024-2028″. This project is part of the Team Europe initiative on water, energy and climate change in Central Asia and is aimed at supporting Turkmenistan’s efforts in the field of green sustainable development by applying best international experience and practices, EU standards.

During the meeting, the possibilities of cooperation in the field of digital communications and water resources management were discussed. The EU Commissioner highly appreciated the effectiveness of the Team Europe program in the field of digital integration and confirmed her readiness to intensify cooperation with Turkmenistan in this area.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on ongoing bilateral and regional programs in various areas, including trade and business development, education and healthcare, energy and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

Here is a press release by the EU in Turkmenistan:

A delegation of the European Union led by Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen officially visited Turkmenistan on 3 October.

The visit coincides with the High-Level Launch of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform, which aims to strengthen connectivity by developing transport routes within Central Asia and the European Union. It also underscores the growing partnership between the EU and the region. The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a flagship of the EU’s Global Gateway investment strategy, and the establishment of the Coordination Platform was one of the key deliverables of the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held in January 2024. European and international financial institutions present at the Forum committed to mobilise €10 billion for sustainable transport connectivity in Central Asia. The EU’s objective is to work with partners towards a modern route that boosts trade, facilitates the flow of goods between Central Asia and Europe, while driving economic development and regional integration.

Commissioner Urpilainen stated: “Central Asia, as a region at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, plays a pivotal role in the EU Global Gateway investment strategy and connectivity vision. The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a critical artery linking Europe and Asia, boosting trade, facilitating exchanges, and driving prosperity across our regions, while also ensuring improved connectivity and cooperation, as well as economic growth between all Corridor countries. Harnessing this potential will require massive infrastructure investments in the years to come, and I am therefore pleased to see governments from countries along the Corridor, key International Financing Institutions, EU Member States, G7 countries and other partners coming together.”During the visit, Commissioner Urpilainen met with H.E. Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan and H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. Additionally, meetings were held with Mr Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, Deputy Prime Minister, and Mr Serdar Jorayev, Minister of Finance and Economy, as well as Mr Tanryguly Atahallyev, Deputy Prime Minister. A bilateral meeting also took place with Mr Mammethan Chakyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communication under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. This highlights the strengthening partnership between the European Union and Turkmenistan, emphasising their mutual commitment to enhancing collaboration across various sectors.

At the meetings with the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, key issues were discussed, including enhancing cooperation in the European Union-Central Asia format, engaging Central Asian countries in the EU Global Gateway strategy, and launching the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform, alongside the bilateral partnership between the European Union and Turkmenistan.

Commissioner said: To the European Union, Turkmenistan is an important partner in Central Asia. As we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations, I want to thank Turkmenistan for the constructive cooperation and for hosting today’s high-level meeting on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Coordination Platform. My visit to Ashgabat was a great opportunity discuss on a broad range of areas of cooperation with Turkmen government – in addition to connectivity and transport, climate change and energy, as well as the process of accession of Turkmenistan to the World Trade Organisation were also prominent topics.“During discussions on the EU-Turkmenistan partnership, Commissioner Urpilainen emphasized the European Union’s commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s transition to a sustainable, green economy while enhancing its business environment. In line with the EU Strategy on Central Asia and the Global Gateway Strategy, the EU has established a comprehensive framework for regional engagement. Under the Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) for 2021-2027, the EU has allocated €18 million to further strengthen its partnership with Turkmenistan, highlighting its dedication to fostering sustainable development and economic growth in the country.

Here is another presser by the EU in Turkmenistan:

Today the European Union and Turkmenistan held a high-level event that launched the Coordination Platform of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The event brought together the European Union, representatives of the countries along the Trans Caspian Transport Corridor in Central Asia and the Southern Caucasus and Türkiye, as well as International Financing Institutions.

The corridor will serve as a critical artery linking Europe and Central Asia, boosting trade, connectivity, facilitating exchanges, and driving prosperity across regions, while also ensuring improved cooperation and economic integration between the Central Asian countries.

The main role of the Coordination Platform will be the promotion of the corridor and the coordination of efforts towards the implementation of priority projects in hard and soft infrastructure in Central Asia. It will also coordinate with investments and activities in the South Caucasus and Türkiye that are relevant for strengthening the operational efficiency and seamless connections across the Trans-Caspian transport corridor.

The discussions underlined the necessity and commitment for comprehensive infrastructure investments and reforms of regulatory frameworks that will create an enabling environment for supporting cargo traffic flows, expanding trade and promoting economic growth in Central Asia and beyond. The participants emphasised the need for joint action and enhanced cooperation to achieve these goals.

The European Union was represented by European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Tehri Hakala, and Ambassadors of the European Union.

The European Commission confirmed its intentions to launch a regional transport programme in 2025, to support the preparation of priority transport infrastructure projects in Central Asia with feasibility Studies and provide Technical Assistance in areas such as harmonization of standards, digitalization and interoperability. The programme will also provide essential support services to the operation of the Coordination Platform. /// nCa, 4 October 2024