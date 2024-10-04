World Conference of the Creative Economy

The 4th World Conference on Creative Economy is taking place in Tashkent, 2-4 October 2024.

The theme of this year’s conference is: INCLUSIVELY CREATIVE – A SHIFTED REALITY

The conference explores the social and economic challenges posed by rapidly advancing technologies, with a particular focus on the rise of artificial intelligence, intellectual property rights, and creative ethics.

AI threatens to replace 85 million jobs by 2025, affecting many creative professions. The labour market is already undergoing transformation. However, some sectors of the creative economy, such as production and traditional crafts, are witnessing growth.

Joint efforts by countries and communities can ease the transition, reduce inequality, foster new market opportunities, and help protect environment. By 2030, the creative economy is projected to represent 10% of global GDP.

Event website: https://www.wcce.uz/en

It is held under the auspices of UNCTAD.

Here is the speech of Ms. Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) at the conference:

Your excellencies, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear friends:

It is with great pleasure and a deep sense of anticipation that I address this World Conference on the Creative Economy, convened in the heart of Tashkent, a city whose very name evokes images of vibrant trade, intellectual exchange, and cultural confluence.

From the ancient Silk Road, which once coursed through this land, carrying not just commodities but ideas and inspiration, to the modern crossroads of Central Asia that Tashkent embodies today, this city has long served as a crucible for creativity and innovation. It is, therefore, fitting that we gather here to celebrate the creative economy, a force that holds immense promise for shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all – at a time where this possibility is very urgently needed.

Dear President, Thank you and the people of Uzbekistan for the warm welcome we have received. Yesterday at dinner we witness the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan and its hospitality. The progress made in poverty reduction and in education, in women’s rights. Together with your leadership at the regional level and your commitment to multilateralism and the sustainable development goals in this country are a sign of hope for a prosperous future.

As the UN Secretary-General said in July, this is a country in which we receive good news, and those are welcome in these very difficult times.

Just one example of those good news is the new Law on Creative Economy, the Prime Minister just mentioned in his speech.

Excellencies,

Since Covid, the world has suffered a very difficult period of cascading crisis and conflict. The news of a soft landing of the global economy is very good news but unfortunately for many of the countries of the world we are still in a low growth, high debt, weak trade and investment.

Many governments face impossible choices. As I have said many times before, 3.3 billion people still live in countries that spend more on debt servicing than on health or education.

Our latest investment numbers are also concerning. FDI flows fell by almost 10 per cent last year, and developing countries are experiencing net negative capital flows.

And in the case of global trade, the situation is uncertain. Though we expect a slight recovery this year, the rise in protectionism and the risk of fragmentation are real challenges for the international community.

As I have said many times, we are already in a multipolar world, that is a fact, what is a choice is multilateralism. That is why the Pact of the future adopted just last week in NY is such an important step in the right direction for a renewed and more inclusive international system. Thank you for all the support Uzbekistan has given to achieve this result.

Excellencies,

Despite the challenges I have just referred to, the technological revolution driven by the digital transformation, AI, and the transition to a green economy hold enormous opportunities for a more decentralized and dynamic future.

Trade continuous to be an important part of these opportunities. For example, trade services is showing remarkable resilience, growing at double digit rates and outlasting the digital-led boom that we saw during the pandemic. Global services trade now represent a quarter of all trade, up from a fifth fifteen years ago. Within this sector, the creative economy is leading the charge, with creative economy exports tripling in the last ten years, and now making up a fifth of global service exports.

In this challenging context, the creative economy is a force that is pushing us forward. This is a sector that is pointing the way onto the path of sustainable development.

In our most recent survey, we found that the creative economy accounts for between up to 7.3 per cent of GDP and 12.5 per cent of the workforce in countries where data is available. And we just listened from the Prime Minister that you are targeting 5 per cent of GDP, Kudos for that!

At the same time, the creative industry has the power to promote structural transformation in our economies. As we all know, relying on just a narrow economic base can make countries vulnerable to the volatility of commodity market. This is an issue that Uzbekistan knows very well. The creative economy is crucial for diversification, with important geographical positive implications for communities, for the young and for women. Also sectors like research and development and software services providing critical inputs for manufacturing, enabling the creation of new products and services, and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit.

But beyond these economic dynamics, and perhaps most importantly, the creative economy is a sector that nourishes the human spirit, enriching our lives with beauty, meaning, and a sense of shared humanity.

Your excellencies,

The theme of this conference, “Inclusively Creative: A Shifted Reality,” resonates deeply with the challenges we face today and the opportunities we foresee, in an industry that is well positioned to promote youth and women employment, but whose workforce still labors under very informal and precarious conditions. As I always say, talent is the best distributed thing in the world; what is not well distributed are the opportunities. That is why we gather here today, in this important conference, to harness the potential of inclusivity in the creative economy.

Now, a creator from any corner of the world can reach global audiences, and this democratization of creativity is nothing short of transformative.

But the expansion of the creative economy has brought to the forefront important issues such as intellectual property rights, compensation for creators, competition policy, and artificial intelligence.

AI can reshape how creative works are produced, but risks abound in terms of how AI can displace jobs in this sector, as AI-generated texts, sounds and images replace some of the functions of artists, architects, musicians, and writers.

Your excellencies,

As Uzbekistan hosts this remarkable conference, UN Trade and Development extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Uzbekistan for their vision and leadership.

We are proud to partner with Uzbekistan on a new project that aims to strengthen and promote its creative economy, developing a comprehensive action plan focused on data, capacity building, and inclusivity. By expanding international trade in creative goods and services, Uzbekistan will enhance the competitiveness of its arts and culture industries, fostering tourism, cultural exchange, and long-term economic growth.

Later this week, I will have the privilege of visiting the ancient city of Samarkand, a jewel of the Silk Road and a testament to the enduring power of human creativity.

As I walk those ancient streets, I will carry with me the inspiration and insights gleaned from this conference, knowing that the work we do here will contribute to a world where creativity can flourish.

In closing, let us embrace the spirit of this conference. The creative economy is not just a sector; it is a mindset, a way of approaching the world with imagination, ingenuity, and a deep appreciation for the human spirit. Let us harness its power to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to express their creativity, contribute to their communities, and thrive in a future that is both inclusively creative and sustainably prosperous.

I thank you. /// nCa, 4 October 2024