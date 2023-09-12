Final Consultations Held in Dushanbe Ahead of Central Asian Summits

The final consultations of the Central Asian states on the preparation of the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and the next meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) took place in Dushanbe on 12 September 2023.

The consultations were attended by representatives of the foreign ministries of the five Central Asian countries. The participants discussed the texts of the draft Joint Statement of the heads of State on the results of the 5th Consultative Meeting, the Dushanbe Statement of the heads of the IFAS founding states, as well as the package of final documents of the Dushanbe summits.

The package of documents was agreed and submitted for consideration by the Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian States, to be held on 13 September 2023 in Dushanbe. ///nCa, 12 September 2023