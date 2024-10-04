National Leader of Turkmenistan chairs meeting of Presidium of Halk Maslahaty

The National Leader of Turkmenistan and Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (Peoples Council), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov chaired a meeting of the presidium of Halk Maslahaty on 3 October 2024.

One of the key issues on the agenda was the proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust at the initiative of Turkmenistan, which was supported by the UN General Assembly. In this regard, plans for holding international events were discussed, including forums, conferences and parliamentary dialogues dedicated to issues of peace, trust and neutrality. Particular attention was paid to preparations for the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which will be widely celebrated in 2025.

As reported by THP, the meeting also considered issues of scientific and educational development of the country. Deputy Prime Minister B. Orazdurdyeva presented the “Strategy for the Development of Science for 2024-2052”, which is aimed at modernizing the educational system, strengthening the scientific base and developing cooperation with international organizations. The importance of introducing scientific achievements into production and innovative technologies into various sectors of the economy was especially emphasized.

In addition, the Concept of Development of the City of Arkadag for 2024-2052 was discussed, where it is planned to create comfortable conditions for life, work and recreation of the population. The President of Turkmenistan signed a decree approving this concept, which became an important event for the further development of the city. In Arkadag, the construction of residential and administrative buildings, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as enterprises that meet high environmental standards will continue.

Speech of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov at the meeting

Dear members of the Presidium of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan!

Recently, we celebrated the 33rd anniversary of the sacred independence of our sovereign country at a high level. Our people celebrated the independence holiday with great victories.

As you know, the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan took place on September 24.

The meeting summed up the successes achieved, the work done and the milestones reached in our independent state. The key tasks facing us in the new historical era, in accordance with the demands of the time and new economic conditions, were also discussed.

At the meeting of the Khalk Maslakhaty, the President of Turkmenistan Arkadagly Hero Serdar made a number of decisions aimed at the further comprehensive development of the independent neutral Fatherland, and signed the corresponding Decrees.

As you know, Arkadagly Hero Serdar signed a Decree at a meeting of the Khalk Maslahaty related to the proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

At the 63rd plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, 2025 was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust. This demonstrates the recognition throughout the world of our country’s tireless efforts to strengthen global peace and build trust between states.

We, guided by the legal status of positive neutrality, attach great importance to the development of cooperation with all states and authoritative international organizations. The development of equal and mutually beneficial relations with countries of the world is one of the main directions of our state’s foreign policy. In this regard, preparations for the organized holding of celebrations and events to mark the International Year of Peace and Trust must be at the highest level.

We must meet with great success in the coming year, 2025, the most important historical and significant date – the glorious 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Dear people!

Under the leadership of Arkadagly Hero Serdar, comprehensive work is being carried out in our independent neutral country to develop the spheres of science and education. In accordance with the adopted national programs, large-scale work is being carried out, important decrees and decisions are being made.

And therefore, in the future we must also pay attention to the development of the scientific sphere and the strengthening of its material and legal base. Particular importance should be attached to the introduction of scientific achievements, innovations and the digital system into production. Cooperation between research institutions, higher education institutions and production should be further strengthened.

Institutions involved in science and education must be provided with highly qualified specialists.

Dear members of the Presidium!

At present, exemplary work is being carried out in the city of Arkadag. Comfortable residential buildings, administrative buildings, educational and health care institutions, shopping and entertainment centers and parks are being built and put into operation. The construction of the second stage of the city is proceeding at a high pace.

We attach great importance to the creation of environmentally friendly production facilities in the country, including in the city of Arkadag. As an example, we can cite the commissioning of the Arkadag Medisina Klasteri Menejment enterprise in the city. With the creation of this enterprise, the production of various types of medical products has been established.

In accordance with the “Concept of Development of the City of Arkadag for 2024-2052”, we must achieve harmonious and sustainable development of all systems of the city of Arkadag. Through the widespread introduction of digital technologies into the city management system and their regular improvement, it is necessary to systematically ensure the living, working and rest conditions of the population and further increase the employment of the population of the city of Arkadag.

Dear people!

The Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan is the highest representative body of people’s power; in our neutral state it has become a noble tradition to consult with the people – to regularly hold the Halk Maslakhaty.

Along with this, we are currently enriching the activities of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with new content, we consider it an important tool for strengthening the unity, cohesion of the people, management and development of society. Along with all sectors, effective work is being carried out to improve people’s power.

Dear members of the Presidium!

As the saying goes, “A robe is not too short if it is sewn according to advice,” and we will continue to ensure the participation of broad sections of the population in making important socio-political decisions.

We will rely on the rich historical experience accumulated in the construction of the state and the noble traditions of our ancestors.

I am firmly convinced that each of you will work tirelessly to successfully implement the tasks set before us and will make a worthy contribution to the development of the sovereign Fatherland! /// nCa, 4 October 2024 (image – screenshot from THP)