Logo of the 30th Anniversary of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

On 14-15 September 2023, Dushanbe will host the Fifth Anniversary Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and the next meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

This year, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) celebrates 30th anniversary. The meaning of the symbols and colors in the logo of the 30th anniversary of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) are described in the report of the National Information Agency of Tajikistan “Khovar“.

The IFAS Anniversary logo is made in the form of the number “30”, symbolizing the 30th anniversary of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The main color of the logo is blue, which reflects to the brand color of the organization.

The number “3” is made in blue, which means the color of water, and includes two separate elements in the end parts, made in the form of a drop, also meaning water as the main area of activity of IFAS.

The semicircle in the logo symbolizes the number “0” and the names of the IFAS founding states, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, are written in blue inside it. The use of English indicates the organization’s international status.

At the bottom of the number “30” is a wave, which also means water and water resources.

Against the background of the wave, the year of the foundation’s establishment is 1993 and the anniversary year is 2023.

In the center of the number “0” is the IFAS logo, which is shaped like the letter “A” (for Aral Sea). Water drops represent the need for water to save the sea, and half a globe symbolizes the international status of the organization and the global reach of the Aral Sea crisis.

Multicolored semicircles around the IFAS logo also symbolize the waves emanating from a drop of water falling down. It also symbolizes the wave effect of the joint activities of the countries of the region within the framework of IFAS.

The different colors of the semicircle are a symbol of the sky (blue), the sun (yellow), flora (green) and water (blue), which are the basis of all life on Earth. These colors also reflect the colors of the flags of the founding States of the foundation.

The hashtag “#IFAS” on the background of the wave is a well-known hashtag used by the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) on its social media pages to attract attention to its activities and make it easier for users to find information about the Aral Sea crisis. ///nCa, 5 September 2023

#Aralsea, #IFAS, #International_Fund_for_Saving_the_Aral_Sea, #Tajikistan, #Turkmenistan, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Uzbekistan, #CentralAsia