Turkmenistan may become a transit corridor for Uzbekistan to transport goods to Russia

Russia and Uzbekistan are exploring the possibility of organizing export-import cargo transportation along the multimodal route Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Caspian Sea–Russia and back.

This was discussed at the meeting of the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Makhkamov with the State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation D. Zverev.

Issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport and logistics were discussed at the meeting, the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan says.

Uzbekistan is not the only Central Asian country aimed at using Turkmenistan’s transit potential to access Russia.

Kyrgyzstan is also interested in launching a transport links with Russia through the Caspian port of Turkmenistan. The matter is the so-called Southern Transport Corridor.

In a bid to find optimal transport routes, Turkmenistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan have agreed to launch a new multimodal Southern Transport Corridor. The corridor starts in the south of Kyrgyzstan, pass through Uzbekistan, and then Turkmenistan, before reaching the port of Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea. From there, it will head north to Astrakhan, Russia.

Quadrilateral talks on this subject between authorized bodies and businesses of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan were held in January 2023. ///nCa, 13 September 2023