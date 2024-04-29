New Transport Corridor linking Central Asia, the CIS and South Asia, Aims to Leverage Afghanistan’s Transit Potential

On 23 April 2024, Uzbekistan hosted the first gathering of the working group focused on developing the “Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan” multimodal transport corridor. Ministers and deputy ministers of transport from participating nations convened in a hybrid format in Termez to discuss the project’s future.

This new corridor prioritizes actively utilizing Afghanistan’s potential as a transit hub, aiming to strengthen connections between Central Asia, CIS nations, and South Asia via Uzbekistan. The Ministry of Transport in Uzbekistan anticipates the corridor to evolve into a crucial trade route, stimulating regional economic growth.

Following the meeting, a roadmap was signed, which provides for the implementation of specific plans for the development of freight transportation.

In particular, Uzbekistan plans to increase transit cargo transportation through Afghanistan to Pakistan through cargo analysis, digitalization of the transportation process, and simplification of transportation procedures.

Notably, cargo transportation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan through Afghanistan witnessed a significant increase in 2022, with a 2.5-fold rise to 675,000 tons. Uzbekistan ambitiously plans to surpass 1 million tons transported through this corridor in 2024.

The Trans-Afghan railway is a crucial component of the new corridor. Russia has voiced strong support for constructing this railway and proposed establishing a consortium of interested countries to bring the project to life.

As the westernmost point on the corridor, Belarus also has significant cargo potential, which will be in demand. Increasing the capacity of international transport corridors, including multimodal ones, is becoming an increasingly urgent task in the context of growing cargo flows between Asia and the EAEU countries.

Kazakhstan has submitted specific proposals on the Trans-Afghan railway and showed willingness to participate in the construction of the highway, supplying materials for the upper structure of the track, sleepers and fasteners of its own production. Kazakhstan’s delegation announced this at bilateral talks in Kabul with the Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan.

According to estimates, the Transafghan railway lines (Termez – Mazar-I-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar and Herat – Kandahar – Spin-Buldak) can reduce the delivery time of goods in the region by 10 times, as well as significantly reduce transportation costs.

A memorandum outlining the creation and development of Belarus–Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan –Afghanistan–Pakistan international transport corridor was signed on 1 November 2023, in Tashkent by Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 29 April 2024