Turkmenistan Proposes Hosting International Bureau of Exhibitions Committee Meeting

On 29 April 2024, Turkmenistan’s delegation participated in a recent meeting of the Administrative and Budgetary Committee of the International Bureau of Exhibitions (BIE) held in Paris, France.

The delegation included Maksat Chariyev, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to France and Permanent Representative to the BIE, Kemal Amanov, Head of the Department of Exhibitions and Fairs at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Serdar Atagylydjov, Head of the Department of Analysis of Foreign Economic Relations at the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations.

Following opening remarks by Committee President Ms.Karen-Mae Hill (Antigua and Barbuda) and a welcome address by BIE Secretary General Dmitry Kerkentzes, the agenda was adopted, and minutes from the previous meeting (October 19, 2023) were approved. A new Deputy Chair from Gabon was then elected.

The committee reviewed the auditor’s report for 2023, the fee schedule for Expo 2025 Osaka, and the issue of establishing contributions from new member states.

In line with Turkmenistan’s “Concept for the development of international exhibition activities” (2024-2025), the Turkmen delegation proposed hosting a future committee’s meeting in Ashgabat. This proposal received positive feedback from the BIE Secretariat and committee members.

Currently, the Administrative and Budgetary Committee includes representatives from Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda (presiding nation), Bangladesh, Cyprus, France, Gabon, Switzerland, and Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s membership began last year following the election at the 173rd General Assembly session. ///nCa, 30 April 2024