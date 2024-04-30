Would you like to work from one of the most beautiful countries in the world?

Türkiye’s Digital Nomad Visa Platform Is Online

With its lively cities and stunning coasts, Türkiye, one of the most popular tourism destinations in the world, is now on its way to becoming a haven for digital nomads as well.

To obtain a visa for Türkiye, digital nomads can easily initiate their application process from the Digital Nomad Pre-Application platform Digital Nomad GoTürkiye. After completing the requirements on this platform, which is just the first step of the process, digital nomads will receive a “Digital Nomad Identification Certificate”. With the certificate they receive from the platform, digital nomads need to continue their process at the Turkish consulates and/or visa centres.

Who Can Become a Digital Nomad in Türkiye?

Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Bulgaria, Romania, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the USA, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Belarus, aged 21-55, can apply for a Digital Nomad Visa in Türkiye.

In order to obtain a Digital Nomad Identification Certificate, one must upload the following documents after signing up on the platform:

• Travel document/passport valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in Türkiye

• Higher Education diploma or diploma substitute document

• Document showing that the applicant works as a Digital Nomad:

a)Contract if working for a company (except companies in Türkiye) or b) employment contract between the applicant and the company if self-employed (except companies in Türkiye)

• Biometric photo

• Document proving that the applicant has a monthly income of 3,000 USD or an annual income of 36,000 USD,

Türkiye offers Digital Nomads all they need and more

Türkiye, with its robust technology infrastructure, easily accessible location, and highly advanced digital banking and payment systems, has already become a popular destination for digital nomads in recent years. With a Digital Nomad Visa, visitors can extend their stay in Türkiye and enjoy the country’s unique beauty while they make use of high-speed internet and cellular connectivity in its major cities.

Energetic Metropolis: İstanbul

İstanbul, the meeting point of different cultures, is not only a historical location where thousands of years of civilisations intersect, but also a business centre with large companies and small start-ups. This lively city, which can be easily reached by direct flights from almost anywhere in the world, meets the needs of all kinds of professionals and visitors with its transportation infrastructure, varying accommodation options from rental apartments to hostels and hotels, mild climate and modern working areas.

İstanbul is a city where one can enjoy the spectacular view while working remotely in cafés and parks that offer free wireless internet connection (Wi-Fi) or co-working offices in various parts of the city. With its multi-layered vibrancy, historical buildings waiting to be discovered, multi-cultural history, year-round active culture and art scene, and its delicious cuisine that fascinates everyone, remote workers can enjoy the social environment and other distinguishing features of İstanbul.

Unique Blend of History and Modernity: İzmir

İzmir, which is one of the recommendations of Lonely Planet to travel to in 2024, is a spacious and comfortable city that responds to the needs of digital nomads. A wide variety of accommodation options, its excellent location by the sea, its Aegean cuisine and its texture that blends history and contemporary culture are among the distinguishing features of the city. Many of the city’s popular seaside towns are also comfortable for digital nomads with their modern infrastructure. No matter where you stay, you can continue working in a café and enjoy the deep blue waters of Aegean whenever you need a break.

A Working Environment Intertwined with Nature and the Sea: Muğla

Muğla, located at the junction of the Mediterranean and Aegean Seas, is a perfect option for digital nomads. Thanks to its well-known towns such as Dalaman, Bodrum and Fethiye that make you feel like you are in heaven, Muğla offers visitors a working space that feels just like being on a holiday.

While Muğla offers visitors a peaceful working environment with its natural beauty and robust infrastructure, it also makes free time even more enjoyable with activities ranging from ancient city exploration to boat tours and delicious Aegean cuisine. For those dreaming of a heaven-like working space, Muğla is a dreamy place with its Blue Flagged, award-winning golden beaches and coastline surrounded by crystal waters, peaceful bays and dazzling views.

Endless Experiences Under the Mediterranean Sun: Antalya

Antalya, the heart of the Turkish Riviera, is also a favourite for digital nomads, with its climate providing 300 days of sunshine a year. Surrounded by long beaches, ancient cities, museums reflecting the city’s glorious history and Mediterranean delicacies, this city is a unique destination where visitors can enjoy beautiful views while working and when taking a break. In Antalya, where you can experience luxury accommodation alternatives equipped with all kinds of facilities, visitors can explore ancient cities such as Patara, Aspendos, Perge, Phaselis and Olympos, Lycia and St. Paul while enjoying the Blue Flag beaches. ///nCa, 30 April 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)