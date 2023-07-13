French Institute in Turkmenistan invites to the digital art exhibition “Escape”

News Central Asia (nCa)

The French Institute in Turkmenistan invites to visit the digital art exhibition “Escape, a journey into the heart of digital cultures”.

The Escape exhibition, a journey into the heart of digital cultures, offers a fascinating and educational journey into the world of digital cultures with the help of about thirty creative works combining digital works of art, documentaries, video games and augmented reality, 14 of which are showcased in Ashgabat.

The exhibition aims to make visitors better understand the changes caused by the digital

revolution and learn about the basic concepts, such as: #Web, #social networks, #algorithms, #data, #gafam, #hacker, #maker, #fictitious news, #artificial intelligence, #transhumanism.

The modern world invites everyone to constantly surf the World Wide Web. The Escape exhibition is unique because it gives an opportunity to take a critical look at the digital world, step aside and escape from its influence for a moment by pressing the “Escape” button.

The exhibition includes three sections: the History of the Internet, the War of Big Data and control over them, from fictitious news to cyber surveillance; and, finally, Digital Humanity and its place in the new material and virtual ecosystem.///nCa, 13 July 2023

 

