Ashgabat to host First-ever contemporary art exhibition in Turkmenistan

Within the framework of the European Union Culture Week, a double exhibition on video art is being held in Ashgabat, organized by the French Institute in Turkmenistan with the support of the Embassies of Germany and France in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

Video installations Expo – at the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan, opening on 25 October 2022 at 19:00 (admission is free)

Video art Expo – at the Nadar Gallery of the French Institute – from 28 October 2022 (admission is free)

This is the first project supported by the Franco-German Cultural Foundation in Turkmenistan since its establishment in 2003 on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Treaty of Elysee. But, more importantly, this is the very first event of contemporary art in the country.

Two artists represented at the exhibition, namely Theo Eshetu from Germany and Robert Caen from France, are pioneers of video art in Europe, their works are in the collections of the most prestigious museums in the world (MoMA in New York, at the Pompidou Center in Paris …).

Large-format video installations will be displayed at the Academy of Arts until 31 October. The exhibition at the Nadar gallery of the French Institute will feature video works on the screen and combine the works of Theo Eshetu and Robert Caen with the works of the Italian videographer Samuele Malfatti, a close collaborator of Theo Eshetu.

These exhibitions are accompanied by a video art master class conducted by Samuele Malfatti for a group of students of the Academy of Arts. Thus, the students of the Academy were able to create the very first works of video art created in Turkmenistan. ///French Institute in Turkmenistan, 24 Oct