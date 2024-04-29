ICIEC and Turkmenistan discuss issues of cooperation in the energy sector

Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and Governor of the Islamic Development Bank from Turkmenistan Rahimberdi Jepbarov held talks in Riyadh with the Director of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) Oussama Kaissi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of 2024 IsDB Group Annual Meetings, which are held in Riyadh from 27 to 30 April under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. This year’s theme is “Cherishing our Past Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity and Prosperity”.

Jepbarov and Kaissi explored potential avenues for collaboration in the energy sector with the aim of increasing energy access in Turkmenistan, ICIEC reports.

Jepbarov noted that partnering with Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit could be a game-changer, opening doors to international funding to support critical infrastructure to boost the economy of Turkmenistan.

They also discussed Turkmenistan’s vision extends beyond exports, reiterating their commitment to joining forces with ICIEC on projects tackling climate change and environmental issues, ensuring a sustainable future amongst others.

Turkmenistan has been a member of ICIEC since 2019. ICIEC supports the Turkmen economy by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions for banks, corporations, export credit agencies and other insurers operating in the country. ///nCa, 29 April 2024