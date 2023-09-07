Traditional Turkmen Yurt delights visitors at International Festival in Constanta

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 1-4 September 2023, the Turquoise Venus Beach in the city of Constanta hosted the annual international Turkish-Tatar festival “Kara Ulis Kurultai” was held on, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania reports.

As part of the festive program, an exhibition-fair was held, as well as creative and craft workshops of 40 participating countries were presented.

Special attention of the guests was attracted by the national exhibition in yurts dedicated to the cultural heritage of the countries. Turkmen carpets, national costumes, traditional handicrafts and needlework of Turkmen artists, silver jewelry, musical instruments, and colorful photographic materials about Turkmenistan attracted the visitors the yurt of the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

The guest also had the opportunity to get acquainted with the scientific works of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and other publishing materials about Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of the festival, competitions were organized in 15 traditional games and sports, 10 of which are included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. ///nCa, 7 September 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania]

 

 

