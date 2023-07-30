Chinese companies will build two power projects worth nearly USD 4 billion in Kyrgyzstan

The Chinese companies will build two power projects in Kyrgyzstan with total value of nearly USD 4 billion. One of them is a hydro-power project and the other is a solar powerhouse.

The CR20G (China Railway 20 Bureau Group) is part of both the projects.

The hydro-power project with the Chinese investment of USD 2.4 to 3 billion is the largest investment agreement in the history of Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz media reports that the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan announced signing of an investment agreement for the construction of Kazarman hydropower cascade of hydropower plants (HPPs). The agreement was reportedly signed on the sidelines of the 7th International Economic Forum Issyk-Kul 2023 that took place on 27 July 2023.

The investors and implementers of the project are the PowerChina Northwest Engineering Corporation Ltd, Green Gold Energy (GGE) and CR20G (China Railway 20th Bureau Group Co Ltd).

The Kazarman hydropower cascade will be located near Kazarman in Jalal-Abad oblast Region. It is expected to be built and put into operation on the Naryn River by 2030. When completed, it will consist of 4 hydropower plants: Ala-Buga, Kara-Bulung-1, Kara-Bulung-2 and Toguz-Toro, with a total installed capacity of 1160 MW.

The solar power project is the Issyk-Kul Solar PV Park, a 1,000MW solar PV power project. Its construction may start in 2024 and the project could be completed in 2025.

CR20G (China Railway 20 Bureau Group) will do the project and has 50% stake in it. The deal was signed during the China-Central Asia Summit in X’ian in May this year.

The project cost is estimated to be USD 1.15 billion. Of this, the investment from the Chinese side would be USD 750 million.

Together, these two projects should be able to meet about 35% of electricity requirements of Kyrgyzstan.

China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp (CR20G), a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd (CRCC) is a general construction contractor. It carries out the construction of railway and municipal public projects. The company also carries out other projects such as highway, housing and building, water resource, railway electrification and electricity, construction and disaster control projects. It offers construction and engineering, real estate development, project testing and development, consulting, education and training services. The company also provides rail transportation, environmental protection and ecology and urban parking services. It manufactures and provides crane installation, modification and maintenance services. CR20G is headquartered in Xi’an, China. /// nCa, 30 July 2023 [image credit World Bank]

