Chinese-built 1500-megawatt power plant ready for inauguration in Uzbekistan

A 1500-megawatt power plant built by China was ready for inauguration in Syr Darya, said the Ambassador of China to Uzbekistan Jiang Yan at a press conference in Tashkent on 30 December 2022.

She said that in 2020, the Chinese company China Gezhouba Group Corporation began to build it. The new TPP (thermal power plant) will generate 10 billion kWh annually and will save about 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, reports the website Podrobno.uz.

https://podrobno.uz/cat/uzbekistan-i-kitay-klyuchi-ot-budushchego/v-blizhayshee-vremya-kitayskaya-kompaniya-zapustit-novuyu-tes-v-syrdare-posol-knr-/

“All this suggests that we have achieved really good results within the framework of this project. At the same time, we believe that the current state of cooperation between our countries is still far from the level of established relations. We are ready to further unleash the potential of our multifaceted cooperation and realize even more major projects within the framework of the “One Belt – One Road”, – the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission shared. /// nCa, 3 January 2022