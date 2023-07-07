Turkish contractors have fulfilled $50.9 billion worth construction projects in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkish contractors were awarded a total of 110 projects worth $7.5 billion abroad in the first six months this year, Hurriyet Daily News says with reference with the Trade Ministry of Turkiye.

This marked a 63 % growth year-on-year basis.

Between 1972 and June 2023, Turkish contractors have undertaken a total of 11,758 projects in 133 countries worth of $480.5 billion.

“Last year, despite all the problems, such as the unfavorable global economic environment and the war between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish companies were awarded 492 projects worth a total of $19.1 billion,” the ministry said.

Over the past five decades, Russia has been the largest foreign market for Turkish contractors.

Turkish construction companies have undertaken $97.97 billion worth of projects in Russia between 1972 and July 2022, accounting for 20.4 percent of all projects undertaken abroad.

Turkmenistan came second at $50.9 billion, followed by Iraq at $33.2 billion. In Libya, Turkish companies have been awarded $30.3 billion worth of projects since 1972.

Kazakhstan, $27.9 billion, and Saudi Arabia, $25.2 billion and Algeria, $20.5 billion, were other major markets for Turkish contractors.

In Europe and the U.S., Turkish contractors bagged $40.7 billion and $4.2 billion worth of projects, respectively, over the same period.///Hurriyet Daily News, 6 Jul (abridged)

 

