Russia, Iran, Pakistan will do infrastructure projects worth USD one billion in Afghanistan – MOI signed with Taliban

Russia, Iran, and Pakistan have signed a memorandum of intent with the ministry of industry and trade of Afghanistan for eight infrastructure projects with total value of USD one billion, reports RIA Novosti.

In addition to the ministry of industry and trade under the Taliban administration, the signatories to the four-party memorandum are the representatives of the Russian business, a group of Iranian investors and a group of specialists from Pakistan.

The following projects are envisaged under the deal:

Construction of coal-fired thermal power plant with capacity of 200 MW in Samangan province, to be built by the Russian economic operator KER-Holding

Modernization of gas pipeline in Herat

Construction of the Kabul-Milak highway in the Nimruz province

Reconstruction of the Salang tunner

The Panjshir-Kabul water system

Mining

Development of coal deposits

Construction of water treatment plants

The total value of the projects, according to the RIA Novosti news agency of Russia, is USD one billion. /// nCa, 5 March 2023 [Image credit Express-Tribune]