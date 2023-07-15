News Central Asia (nCa)

Transport connectivity under the focus of the meeting of the Central Asian Ambassadors with the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnership

The Ambassadors of the Central Asian countries in Belgium held talks with officials of the Directorate General of the European Commission for International Partnership (DG INTPA), headed by Regional Director Peteris Ustubs and Hors Classe Adviser Henrik Hololei. The meeting took place in Brussels on July 14, Friday.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, the diplomats discussed the results of the EBRD study on sustainable transport links between Europe and Central Asia and ways of its implementation.

The diplomats also made suggestions on a roadmap for the effective implementation of the recommendations arising from the above-mentioned study.

The EBRD study, which was published in early July, assessed existing and potential new corridors, including the Central Trans-Caspian Network, which would provide the most sustainable transport links between these five Central Asian countries with a trans-European transport network covering 27 EU member states.

The study also identified key priority infrastructure investment in all five Central Asian countries totaling €18.5 billion. ///nCa, 15 July 2023

 

