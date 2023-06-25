President of Turkmenistan received the Vice-President of the International Cycling Union

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received on Saturday, 24 Jun, Vice-President of the International Cycling Union (UCI), President of the Asian Cycling Confederation Osama Al Shafar.

Al-Shafar stressed the UCI’s interest in expanding traditional cooperation with Turkmenistan, which makes a significant contribution to the development of cycling sports movement.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation in the field of cycling.

As the head of state noted, Turkmenistan pays great attention to the development of sports, recreation movement, and cycling. This sport is popularized among the population. It has become a tradition to organize mass bike rides.

Recalling that in 2018, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, a resolution was adopted declaring 3 June as World Bicycle Day, President underlined the fruitful nature of the cooperation of the Olympic Committee and sports federations of Turkmenistan with the International Olympic Committee and other sports organizations.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that in 2017Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) successfully held in Ashgabat V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Turkmenistan has all the possibilities for hosting major international events in various disciplines of cycling and is ready to consider the possibility of using an indoor cycling track in the Olympic town of Ashgabat, he said.

In turn, Osama Al Shafar praised Turkmenistan’s experience in the impeccable organization of large-scale sports competitions, which serves as a reliable guarantee that world tournaments in Turkmenistan will be held at the best level.

Noting that Al Shafar is also the co-chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group between the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the UAE Federal National Council, President Berdimuhamedov expressed interest in strengthening relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE. ///nCa, 25 June 2023

