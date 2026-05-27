GoTürkiye Debuts “Cappadocia Fairytale,” Expanding Its Cinematic Storytelling Series

GoTürkiye, Türkiye’s global tourism platform, continues to engage international audiences by bringing the country’s unique destinations to life through cinematic storytelling. Following the success of its fourth mini-series, “An Istanbul Story,” which garnered over 1.5 billion impressions, the sequel, “Cappadocia Fairytale”, is now live across digital channels—and, in just 10 days since its release, has already surpassed 49.6 million impressions, including 44.3 million views.

Making a significant impact in the digital promotion landscape, the GoTürkiye Original Mini-Series project stands as one of the most powerful examples of Türkiye’s next-generation, story-driven tourism communication. The latest production within GoTürkiye’s innovative cinematic strategy, “Cappadocia Fairytale”, captures the enchanting atmosphere of Cappadocia and invites audiences to experience its magic.

The production campaign is running simultaneously in 25 countries, inviting the world to experience the magical essence of this mesmerising region

Cappadocia on World Stage

“Cappadocia Fairytale” takes viewers from the vibrant energy of İstanbul to the timeless, mystical landscape of Cappadocia, spotlighting the region’s unique UNESCO World Heritage landscapes, ancient textures, iconic fairy chimneys, and fairytale-like vistas.

Ozan Akbaba and Sinem Ünsal reprise their role as Selim and Duru—a couple who embarked on a gripping romance despite their initial friction and struggle to get along. In this new instalment, Selim and Duru escape to a romantic honeymoon in Cappadocia, which unexpectedly turns into a mysterious journey of self-discovery. Armed with two enigmatic metal keys, the couple must navigate a world of hidden faces and keyless doors to find the ultimate truth about their love and courage.

Against this backdrop, Cappadocia’s most iconic landmarks, from the majestic Uçhisar Castle, the mesmerising Red Valley, and the legendary Love Valley to ancient underground cities and world-renowned hot air balloons, take centre stage, showcasing the region’s breathtaking beauty in every frame to the global audience.

Produced by Ay Yapım, the project features a screenplay by Kemal Hamamcıoğlu and is directed by International Emmy Award–winning Hilal Saral.

GoTürkiye Original Mini-Series Redefine Global Promotion

GoTürkiye has launched a series of high-impact, story-driven projects to date, including “Antalya Gambit,” “İstanbul My Love,” “Hidden Lover,” and “An İstanbul Story.” By placing cinematographic storytelling at its core, these productions have successfully introduced Türkiye’s diverse destinations to a global audience.

Redefining the country’s international tourism image, the series also achieved massive success online, with each episode watched by millions worldwide. Building on this momentum, GoTürkiye will continue to expand its original mini-series portfolio with new productions that bring Türkiye’s destinations to life.

Alongside the original mini-series project, GoTürkiye has become a central hub for global travellers, reaching massive engagement levels on social media. As one of the world’s most-followed official tourism brands, it boasts a combined following of over 20.8 million across eight major platforms.

Serving as a digital window into the country’s rich cultural and natural heritage, the GoTürkiye Youtube channel has 5.69 million followers and ranks as the number one most popular national tourism account on the platform globally. Similarly, it holds the top spot on TikTok with 5.6 million followers while maintaining its position as the second most popular national account on Instagram with 4 million followers. ///nCa, 27 May 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)