Peace through Development and Dialogue: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Spoke at the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate

On 26 May 2026, in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, took part in a high-level open debate entitled “Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

Turkmenistan was invited to the debate by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, which currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council.

In his remarks, Meredov noted that Turkmenistan consistently pursues a foreign policy aimed at promoting peace, trust, and preventive diplomacy, as well as strengthening the role of the United Nations in international relations.

In this regard, the importance of the “Peace through Development” initiative was emphasized, which is based on the understanding of the interconnection between peace, security, and sustainable socio-economic development.

The “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” initiative was highlighted, which reflects the philosophy of rejecting the use of force in favor of dialogue as the foundation for sustainable and non-confrontational development.

It was also noted that, at the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, work is underway to establish the University of Peace and Neutrality to train specialists in peacebuilding, trust, and preventive diplomacy.

The development of a Global Security Strategy and the proclamation of 2028 within the framework of the United Nations as the International Year of International Law is another initiative promoted by Turkmenistan.

Continuing his address, Meredov recalled that Turkmenistan, together with the United Nations, conducts major international events of global significance. One such event was the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC-3), held in Turkmenistan in August last year.

Turkmenistan calls for the effective implementation of the outcome documents of LLDC-3 — the Awaza Political Declaration and the ten-year Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries, adopted following the conference.

Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s intention to actively participate in international efforts aimed at strengthening peace, security, and sustainable development based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Statement on behalf of the Group of Friends of Neutrality

On 26 May 2026, during the high-level open debate of the UN Security Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan delivered a statement on behalf of the Group of Friends of Neutrality for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development.

Rashid Meredov outlined four key areas.

First, the central role of the United Nations and the enduring significance of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as the foundation of modern international relations were reaffirmed.

Second, the growing role of diplomacy, mediation, and dialogue in addressing contemporary international issues was emphasized. In this regard, the Group welcomed the adoption by the UN General Assembly on 20 May 2026 of the resolution entitled “The Role and Importance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development”, initiated by Turkmenistan. Meredov also expressed support for the use of the territories of neutral states as venues for peace negotiations, dialogue platforms, and mediation processes.

Third, the close interconnection between peace, security, and sustainable development was highlighted. The importance of strengthening regional and interregional connectivity, sustainable transport, and economic cooperation as factors of stability, trust, and sustainable development was noted.

Fourth, the need to further strengthen the effectiveness and authority of the United Nations, as well as to enhance the role of multilateral diplomacy, was emphasized.

Concluding his statement, the Turkmen foreign minister, on behalf of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at strengthening peace, trust, dialogue, and constructive international cooperation under the central coordinating role of the United Nations. /// nCa, 27 May 2026