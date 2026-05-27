Meeting of the Halk Maslahaty Elders’ Council and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Fund Held in Ashgabat

No child is left unprotected in Turkmenistan, as the state stands behind each one like an unshakeable rock. At a joint meeting of the Elders’ Council and the Charitable Fund, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, named a newborn orphaned girl from Ashgabat “Arkadag gyzy Gurbangul.”

On 26 May 2026, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chaired a regular joint meeting of the Halk Maslahaty Elders’ Council and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Fund for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

In accordance with the agenda, the participants reviewed a comprehensive range of issues focused on improving the population’s living standards, explaining the ongoing state reforms, and raising the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism. Special attention was paid to targeted support measures for young and large families.

Emphasizing the high status of the Elders’ Council under the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed that according to the current Regulations, this body serves as a key advisory structure designed to directly participate in resolving matters of national and state importance. It was noted that the elders’ grassroots community outreach, along with their assistance to large families and children with disabilities, forms a solid foundation for strengthening social harmony and national unity.

During the meeting, Council representatives from Ashgabat and the country’s five provinces delivered remarks. The elders expressed their gratitude to the government for implementing large-scale regional infrastructure projects that significantly enhance public well-being.

Turning to the second agenda item—the patriotic upbringing of youth—Rejep Bazarov, Head of the Halk Maslahaty Administration, presented a report. He stated that ensuring the welfare of the younger generation remains a top priority of state policy.

Bazarov then addressed the National Leader with a special request: to bestow a name upon a newborn girl left without parental care, who is currently being raised at the Ashgabat Children’s Home.

Approving the initiative and noting that the baby was born during the holy month of Kurban, the National Leader suggested naming the girl Arkadag gyzy Gurbangul. Berdimuhamedov emphasized that this decision stands as a powerful testament to the deep reverence with which Turkmenistan treats its foundational spiritual values and sacred ancestral traditions.

“There are no children left without care in our country, because the powerful state stands behind each of them like an unshakeable rock,” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov underscored.

The Halk Maslahaty Chairman reminded the audience that the specialized Charitable Fund regularly provides high-tech medical and social assistance to thousands of children in need, restoring their health and creating all the necessary conditions for their full integration into society. “Charity is a fundamental principle of the Turkmen people. In this regard, we intend to further intensify our efforts to assist children in need of care in the future,” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov declared.

The third item on the agenda involved an organizational decision regarding the appointment of Elders’ Council members from the new “smart” city of Arkadag. It was approved that K. Tyashliyev, a resident of Arkadag City who previously represented the Ahal province, will now simultaneously represent Arkadag City. Furthermore, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov himself, will officially represent Arkadag City in this body.

Summing up the joint work, the National Leader expressed firm confidence that every member of the Council would make a worthy contribution to the nation’s development. “In the future, with the support of our beloved people, and by strengthening the prestige of our independent, permanently neutral Fatherland, we will continue to accelerate our large-scale efforts to ensure a prosperous and happy life for our citizens,” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov concluded. ///nCa, 27 May 2026 (photj credit: TDH)