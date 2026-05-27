On 27–29 May 2026, Turkmenistan celebrates Kurban Bayramy (Eid al-Adha) — the main Islamic festival of sacrifice, which is observed on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

On the occasion of the festive date, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the people of the country. The text of the congratulatory message was published by the state print media.

“Kurban Bayramy, which has become an integral part of the world cultural heritage of humanity, symbolizes the triumph of the rich spiritual world, centuries-old traditions, customs, and beliefs of the Turkmen people. This sacred holiday serves to strengthen the principles of humanism, friendship, and peace, embodying the spiritual and moral values of our people, as well as cohesion, mutual respect, and spiritual unity in society,” the message reads.

The Head of State emphasized that, relying on national principles of statehood, the Turkmen “society develops on the basis of high ideals of humanism. By enriching and popularizing in the world the noble traditions, religious and secular values of our ancestors, who attached special importance to physical and spiritual purity and moral perfection, we highly elevate national honor and dignity.”

“Our main goal is to strengthen the position of the Fatherland in the international space, consolidate peace and friendship, unite cultures and peoples on the basis of the ideals of humanism, as well as popularize the national heritage throughout the world,” the President notes.

These days, a group of 289 Turkmen citizens, with the support of the state, is performing the Hajj pilgrimage to the main shrines of Islam — Mecca and Medina.

During the holidays, festive services are held in mosques across all provinces of the country, and charity meals (kurbanlyk-sadaka) are being organized. ///nCa, 27 May 2026 (photo credit: Tur-ray)