Belarusian Enterprises and Leading Universities Showcase Potential in Ashgabat

A large-scale working visit of a Belarusian business and academic delegation to Ashgabat has successfully concluded. Held from 22 to 26 May, the trip was timed to coincide with the 25th “White City Ashgabat – 2026” International Exhibition and Conference.

The visit was organized by the Minsk Branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) and the National Institute for Higher Education (RIVSH), with the active support of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Turkmenistan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan (CCI), the Belarusian Embassy reported.

As part of the forum, the Belarusian delegation held a series of targeted B2B meetings with leading, export-oriented Turkmen enterprises.

The business mission comprised major players in the Belarusian market, representing a wide array of industrial and manufacturing sectors:

High Technologies and Microelectronics: JSC Integral , a leading manufacturer of integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, and electronic and medical equipment; and JSC Tsvetotron , a producer of electronic components and semiconductor devices essential for industrial digitalization.

, a leading manufacturer of integrated circuits, semiconductor devices, and electronic and medical equipment; and , a producer of electronic components and semiconductor devices essential for industrial digitalization. Woodworking and Pulp and Paper Industry: Segment leaders included JSC Svetlogorsk Pulp and Board Mill (a major manufacturer of corrugated cardboard, boxes, and fluting paper); JSC Ivatsevichidrev (a full-cycle woodworking enterprise ranging from timber harvesting to furniture manufacturing); and Bellesizdelie LLC (a manufacturer of interior, exterior, and specialized doors for medical facilities, administrative buildings, offices, hotels, and educational institutions).

Segment leaders included (a major manufacturer of corrugated cardboard, boxes, and fluting paper); (a full-cycle woodworking enterprise ranging from timber harvesting to furniture manufacturing); and (a manufacturer of interior, exterior, and specialized doors for medical facilities, administrative buildings, offices, hotels, and educational institutions). Light Industry: The textile and fashion sector was represented by Komintern-M Trading House , a prominent menswear clothing brand.

The textile and fashion sector was represented by , a prominent menswear clothing brand. Food Industry: EuroIngredientsGroup LLC (wholesale supplier of food ingredients, fruit, berry, and vegetable fillings) and Salatoria Production Company LLC (specializing in ready-to-eat salads and fresh processed vegetables).

In parallel, a prominent scientific and educational cluster was featured at the exhibition, showcasing Belarus’s leading universities. These included Belarusian State University (BSU), Belarusian National Technical University (BNTU), Belarusian State Technological University (BSTU), Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics (BSUIR), Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno (YKSUG), and the Belarusian-Russian University (BRU).

During negotiations with the Turkmen business community, the parties examined prospects for increasing mutual trade turnover and the export of services. Particular emphasis was placed on cooperation in trade, economic, industrial, construction, and healthcare sectors, according to the CCI of Turkmenistan.

The sides also discussed the participation of Turkmen and Belarusian enterprises in upcoming congress and exhibition events across both countries.

During the visit, the delegation was received by Stanislav Chepurnoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 27 May 2026