Reception in Ashgabat on the Occasion of the Independence Day of Georgia: A Course Towards Strategic Partnership and Regional Connectivity

While the world faces fragmentation, Georgia and Turkmenistan continue to build strong economic bridges: at a reception honoring the Independence Day of Georgia in Ashgabat, Ambassador Konstantine Sabiashvili announced that a major Turkmen-Georgian business forum and exhibition will be held in Tbilisi as early as July this year.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Turkmenistan, Konstantine Sabiashvili, hosted a solemn reception in Ashgabat to celebrate the Independence Day of Georgia. The Minister of Trade, Nazar Agahanov, attended the banquet as the chief guest from the Government of Turkmenistan.

Addressing the guests, the head of the Georgian diplomatic mission spoke about Georgia’s domestic and historical milestones, as well as large-scale international infrastructure projects.

Welcoming the members of the diplomatic corps and invited guests, Konstantine Sabiashvili highlighted the special atmosphere of the meeting: “It is a particular pleasure that this year’s reception is being hosted at the Embassy, which allows us to share the spirit of our country and the core values of our nation in a more cozy atmosphere.”

Remembrance and Spiritual Milestones

A special place in the Ambassador’s speech was dedicated to honoring the spiritual foundations of Georgia. The diplomat paid tribute to the memory of the late Primate of the Georgian Orthodox Church, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness Ilia II.

At the same time, the Ambassador congratulated the newly elected Catholicos-Patriarch Shio III on his enthronement, wishing him “spiritual strength and courage in this great service.”

He also informed the guests about a critical historical date: “this year, Georgia widely celebrates the 1700th anniversary of the declaration of Christianity as the state religion. This historic milestone underscores Georgia’s centuries-old culture and the spiritual values that defined our civilizational choice centuries ago.”

Georgia as a Global Transport and Energy Hub

A significant part of the speech focused on Georgia’s transformation into a key link in international transport corridors. The Ambassador emphasized that the country “serves as a vital gateway for seven landlocked countries and, through close cooperation with its partners, is actively transforming into a digital, transport, and energy hub.”

“Our ultimate goal is to transform peace into a predictable economic strategy. To this end, we plan to mobilize an additional $7 billion USD by 2032 for transport and logistics infrastructure. In this context, the Middle Corridor has become a strategic necessity for global commerce, where cargo turnover has already increased by 33%,” stated Konstantine Sabiashvili.

Large-scale initiatives currently in operation, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Supsa oil pipelines, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the “Lapis Lazuli” corridor, and TRACECA, were highlighted as the bedrock of regional sustainability.

The construction of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port has entered an active phase: dredging operations commenced this past April, and by 2029, the port will be capable of handling up to 600,000 TEUs of cargo. The construction of the East-West Highway is also nearing completion.

In the energy sector, Georgia, in cooperation with its partners — Azerbaijan, Romania, and Hungary — is actively implementing the “Black Sea Submarine Electricity Cable Project”. The head of the diplomatic mission emphasized: “This initiative will supply Europe with electricity and strengthen regional energy ties. Furthermore, we welcome the future involvement of Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, in this project.”

Dynamics of Relations with Turkmenistan – Business Forum and Exhibition Planned

Assessing the foreign policy vector, Konstantine Sabiashvili noted that Georgia is intensively developing friendly relations with its neighbors and the countries of Central Asia: “In an era where the world faces fragmentation, prosperity is built not by walls, but by bridges and Georgia stands as such a bridge.” He also expressed support for the peace processes in the South Caucasus, calling them “an indispensable basis for regional development and prosperity.”

Evaluating bilateral cooperation with Ashgabat, the diplomat stated: “Georgia highly values ​​the dynamic relations established with Turkmenistan.” In particular, an exceptionally active 2025 was marked by the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Mr. Irakli Kobakhidze, to Ashgabat and his meeting with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as the official visit of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, H.E. Rashid Meredov, to Tbilisi.

The momentum has strengthened in 2026, when Georgia had the honor of hosting the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, alongside Vice-Prime Minister Nokerguly Atagulyev and Minister of Trade Nazar Agahanov, who was present at the reception. Also in early May, a Georgian delegation led by the Minister of Economy visited Ashgabat.

The Ambassador also announced the upcoming bilateral agenda: “We also warmly welcome the upcoming business forum and exhibition scheduled to take place in Tbilisi this July.”

Shared Values and Strategic Foundation

The Ambassador noted a deep socio-cultural proximity between Turkmenistan and Georgia: “Our countries share a great deal in common – an exceptional reverence for centuries-old cultural and family traditions, shared moral values, and a dedicated preservation of our unique identity.”

He reaffirmed that Georgia views Turkmenistan as a vital and reliable partner in Central Asia and highly regards its neutrality policy as “a key guarantor of regional stability.”

“Furthermore, I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for its unwavering support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which serves as the bedrock of our partnership,” the diplomat summarized.

At the end of the official part, Konstantine Sabiashvili invited the guests to view the Qvevri displayed in the Embassy courtyard — a centuries-old symbol of Georgian identity whose 8,000-year-old unbroken winemaking tradition is recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. He offered all attendees the opportunity to personally taste the traditional wine during the festive evening. ///nCa, 26 May 2026

Here are some photos from the event: