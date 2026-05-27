Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Hold Meeting in New York

On 26 May 2026, as part of his working visit to New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the role and significance of high-level mutual visits and contacts in further developing bilateral ties, which are built upon the relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan reports.

The ministers also discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including opportunities for expanding interaction in trade, economic, energy, and transport-logistic sectors, as well as in the humanitarian, scientific, educational, and cultural fields, and within the Caspian Sea region.

In addition, attention was drawn to the importance of continuing mutually beneficial cooperation and solidarity across multilateral platforms.

The sides exchanged views on regional security issues, emphasizing the significance of maintaining peace, stability, and sustainable development throughout the region as a whole./// nCa, 27 May 2026