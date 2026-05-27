Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Holds Meetings with UN Secretary-General and High-Level Officials in New York

Turkmenistan’s strategic partnership with the UN and the promotion of Ashgabat’s key initiatives in preventive diplomacy, security, and sustainable development were the central themes of a series of talks held in New York by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, and High Representative for LLDCs Rabab Fatima.

Talks with António Guterres

On 26 May 2026, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

During the conversation, the sides discussed key areas for further strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN, as well as the initiatives put forward by Ashgabat.

Special attention was paid to the UN General Assembly resolution entitled “The Role and Importance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development,” adopted on 20 May 2026.

Guterres described the document as highly timely, given current realities, and expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for its leadership in this process.

Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish the University of Peace and Neutrality came under discussion. The parties stated that the creation of such a University under the auspices of the UN would give momentum to promoting the values of permanent neutrality among youth and strengthening global dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect.

During the meeting, particular emphasis was placed on such proposals of the Turkmen side as the development of a Global Security Strategy, the creation of a Peace Mediation Chamber under the UN auspices, and the revitalization of preventive diplomacy.

The sides highly praised the activities of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation within the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN in the interests of peace, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

Support for LLDCs and the Awaza Track

On 26 May 2026, a meeting was held in New York between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, and the UN Under-Secretary-General, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UNOHRLLS), Rabab Fatima.

The sides placed special emphasis on the adoption of the Awaza Programme of Action for 2024–2034 and the Awaza Political Declaration as a crucial milestone in advancing the interests of the LLDC category countries. In this regard, the parties discussed practical mechanisms for the implementation of these documents, according to the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan.

During the talks, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a co-chair of the Group of Friends of Landlocked Developing Countries, intends to continue to actively promote the interests of this category of states, strengthen their international support, and expand practical mechanisms for multilateral cooperation.

The sides noted the importance of partnership in such key areas for the benefit of LLDCs as the climate agenda, sustainable energy, water diplomacy, digitalization, and the transition to a circular economy.

Security, the University of Peace and Neutrality, and TAPI

Preventive diplomacy, the creation of the University of Peace and Neutrality, and security were the central themes of the meeting between Rashid Meredov and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo.

The Turkmen side reaffirmed its commitment to further supporting and strengthening the mandate of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) in Ashgabat. In this regard, the parties discussed opportunities to expand the Centre’s areas of activity in order to enhance the effectiveness of regional interaction, strengthen trust-building measures, and develop preventive diplomacy.

During the talks, special attention was paid to regional security, maintaining stability, and promoting peaceful settlement mechanisms based on dialogue and trust.

The initiative of Turkmenistan to develop a Global Security Strategy was a separate topic of discussion. The significance of this initiative for shaping a sustainable and equitable international security system based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law was noted.

The parties also reviewed the practical implementation of Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish the University of Peace and Neutrality jointly with the UN. The first step in this direction was the establishment of the Chair of Peace and Neutrality at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. At the initial stage, it is planned to launch a specialized Master’s program, as well as to develop cooperation with the UN University for Peace (UPEACE).

Concluding the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of joint efforts to ensure peace and sustainable development through the implementation of major infrastructure and regional projects. A prime example is the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, which serves as a vital factor in ensuring regional peace, sustainable development, and energy security./// nCa, 27 May 2026