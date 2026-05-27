Turkmenistan’s energy experts discuss best practices in strengthening energy security during an OSCE-organized study visit to Spain

Best practices in promoting energy security and resilience of renewable energy sector were shared during an OSCE-organized study visit to Barcelona, Spain, that is taking place on 26 and 27 May 2026.

Representatives of the Ministry of Energy and the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan visited the Research Centre of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (CITCEA- UPC) where they gained insights into security policy, integration of renewable energy sources, grid stability, and energy transition planning. Their discussions with counterparts from Spain centred on smart grids, decentralized generation, demand management and risk resilience in energy systems.

“This study visit aims to enhance the professional capacity of representatives of the State Energy Institute and the Ministry of Energy in the areas of energy security, renewable energy resilience, and innovation-based energy solutions, as well as to strengthen institutional and academic capacity by sharing practical OSCE experiences,” said Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

The delegation will also meet with experts from the Specialized Hydrogen Research Center of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and exchange views on such topical issues as urban energy sustainability, local energy communities, energy management in smart cities and energy supply continuity. They will also explore innovative approaches to energy, power systems, electronics, and power supply. ///OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, 26 May 2026