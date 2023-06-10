Hungary believes Central Asia has greater role in the new era of world economy

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, speaking to the journalists in Ashgabat after his meeting with the Turkmen leadership this Friday, said the present situation had upset traditional economic relations, and may well open a new era in the world economy. These changes, “from our point of view, from the European point of view, have increased the role of the Central Asian region,” he stated.

This was reported by the MTI and other media outlets of Hungary.

Orbán said that the conventional East-West transport and supply routes had been disrupted, and we must therefore “seek new routes and new partners.” The present situation enhances the importance of the entire Central Asian region, and there is a good chance for this region to become a bridge between East and West,” he underlined.

Speaking of the transportation of the Turkmen and other Central Asia energy resources to Europe, Orbán said this will not be easy because complex infrastructure and transport issues will have to be resolved, issues that fall beyond the competence of both countries. “We have a vested interest in the resolution of the open issues concerning the Caspian Sea” within the shortest possible time, he stated.

He called for the activation of the partnership and cooperation agreement between the EU and Turkmenistan that was signed some 25 years ago. /// nCa, 10 June 2023

 

