Turkmenistan and US Prepare for Business Council Visit and Annual Bilateral Consultations

The schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings was discussed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, during a meeting in Washington on 27 May 2026.

According to a press release from the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan, the sides exchanged views on the preparations for the upcoming visit of the US–Turkmenistan Business Council delegation to Turkmenistan.

The plans also include the next round of the annual bilateral consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the US Department of State, to be held in Ashgabat.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues and prospects for the further development of Turkmen-American cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, educational, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres of mutual interest,” the foreign ministry said.

The sides noted the significance of the meetings between the President of Turkmenistan and President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the “C5+1” Summit in Washington in November 2025.

In the context of expanding contacts between the business communities of Turkmenistan and the United States, the importance of the visit of the National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the USA was emphasized, during which meetings were held with representatives of American business.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to continue a regular dialogue.

Within the framework of his working visit to the US, Rashid Meredov took part in the UN Security Council Open Debate in New York. On the sidelines of the event, he met with high-ranking UN officials and held a series of bilateral meetings with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Cuba, and Germany. ///nCa, 28 May 2026