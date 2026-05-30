Turkmenistan and US Eye Deeper Cooperation on Energy Security and Supply Routes

On 29 May 2026, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington to discuss deepening bilateral ties across key strategic sectors.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the talks focused heavily on expanding cooperation in trade, economics, energy, transport, and communications.

In this context, both sides underscored the importance of building a mutually beneficial partnership, with a particular emphasis on strengthening energy security and diversifying energy supply routes.

The diplomats noted the recent revitalization of the US-Turkmen political and diplomatic dialogue. They also stressed the crucial role of maintaining regular contacts at both high and top official levels to sustain this momentum.

The agenda also covered critical security and multilateral issues, including сollaborative efforts to address stability in Central Asia and countering contemporary threats and security risks.

The also discussed enhancing engagement through diplomatic platforms, specifically the “C5+1” format (Central Asia plus the United States).

Concluding the meeting, Meredov and Rubio noted the substantial untapped potential for further growth in bilateral relations. Both parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining a constructive, ongoing dialogue across all areas of shared interest. ///nCa, 30 May 2026