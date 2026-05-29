Turkmenistan, UNDP Discuss Deepening Ties Under New Country Programme

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Alexander De Croo, UN Under-Secretary-General and Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP), on 28 May 2026 to map out the next phase of bilateral cooperation. Discussions focused on the implementation of the new UNDP Country Programme for Turkmenistan for 2026–2030.

The diplomats noted that the new five-year strategy serves as a critical mechanism to back Turkmenistan’s ongoing domestic reforms, specifically targeting digital transformation, sustainable economic growth, climate action, and social sector modernization.

Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained joint work to digitalize public services, introduce modern governance tools, build institutional capacity, and streamline administrative procedures. They also highlighted a high level of readiness for pipeline joint projects in healthcare, human capital development, and legal capacity building.

Healthcare cooperation took a significant portion of the agenda. The officials discussed measures to strengthen healthcare system resilience, modernize infrastructure, procure essential medicines and medical equipment, and support national public health initiatives.

The talks also covered social inclusion, support for vulnerable populations, gender equality, and youth empowerment within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Meredov emphasized that Turkmenistan consistently integrates the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its national development strategies.

The meeting underscored the value of continued collaboration in strategic planning and programme evaluation. Particular attention was paid to the preparation of Turkmenistan’s third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on SDG implementation, which aims to showcase the country’s progress toward global sustainability targets.

On environmental matters, the two sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in climate adaptation and sustainable resource management. They identified the proposed Ashgabat-based Regional Center for Climate Technologies for Central Asia as a promising collaborative initiative.

In light of Turkmenistan’s proposal to declare 2028 the Year of International Law, Meredov and De Croo also explored avenues for partnership regarding the rule of law, effective governance, and institutional capacity building.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to broadening the Turkmenistan-UNDP partnership to drive joint initiatives and accelerate the achievement of the SDGs. /// nCa, 29 May 2026