Turkmenistan Set a Positive Example for SDG Implementation, Says UNGA President

The President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, has highly praised Turkmenistan’s track record in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Baerbock noted that the country’s achievements and practical steps serve as a positive model for effectively advancing the global development agenda, according to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement followed a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Baerbock in New York on 28 May 2026.

During the talks, Meredov briefed the UNGA President on Turkmenistan’s key international initiatives, which span global security, sustainable development, climate action, and humanitarian cooperation.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Ashgabat’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy and to strengthening the central role of the UN in global affairs. He placed particular emphasis on preventive diplomacy, the promotion of international law, and fostering a culture of dialogue and mutual trust.

Meredov specifically highlighted the Turkmen President’s initiative to declare 2028 the Year of International Law, as well as the ongoing work of the Ashgabat-based UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

The two sides also focused on the climate agenda and the implementation of the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026–2035). Turkmenistan continues to advocate for the establishment of regional climate centers and the Caspian Environmental Initiative. In this context, Meredov underscored the significance of the outcomes from the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), recently hosted in Avaza.

On the humanitarian front, discussions centered on women and youth empowerment, alongside the advancement of the “Women, Peace and Security” and “Youth, Peace and Security” agendas.

The diplomats also pointed to the importance of the UN General Assembly resolution adopted on 20 May 2026, titled “The role and significance of the policy of neutrality in maintaining and strengthening international peace, security and sustainable development.” Both parties expressed confidence that the document will further elevate Turkmenistan’s international standing.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on pressing regional and global issues, with both Meredov and Baerbock reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening trust and constructive dialogue on the world stage. /// nCa, 29 May 2026