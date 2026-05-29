China, Turkmenistan Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Strategic Partnership

China and Turkmenistan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership, according to a press release from the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The announcement followed a meeting in New York on 27 May 2026 between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

At the onset of the talks, Meredov congratulated his Chinese counterpart on Beijing’s successful hosting of the UN Security Council high-level open debate. The Chinese side expressed gratitude to the Turkmen delegation for their participation in the event.

Both diplomats emphasized that amid current global dynamics, supporting multilateralism, adhering to the principles of the UN Charter, and reinforcing the central role of the United Nations have taken on heightened importance.

The ministers underscored that regular high-level contacts remain the driving force behind the dynamic growth of bilateral ties and mutual trust. In this context, they pointed to the recent visit of Turkmenistan’s National Leader, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to China for talks with President Xi Jinping, as well as the recent visit to Turkmenistan by Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Bureau and First Vice Premier of the State Council.

The two sides noted a high degree of political mutual understanding, highlighting steady progress across a broad spectrum of practical cooperation.

Energy security topped the agenda, with a specific focus on the natural gas sector. The ministers discussed pushing forward joint projects and expanding long-term partnerships in the field.

They also reviewed prospects for cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Furthermore, the talks highlighted the strong track record of Ashgabat-Beijing cooperation within the United Nations. Both sides confirmed their readiness to enhance coordination on international platforms and provide mutual backing for each other’s global initiatives.

The meeting concluded with both sides pledging to maintain close contact to implement existing agreements and further consolidate their strategic alliance. /// nCa, 29 May 2026