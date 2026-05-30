Pakistan and Turkmenistan Prepare for Upcoming Bilateral Events

Turkmenistan and Pakistan are set to launch a series of bilateral initiatives aimed at deepening economic ties, including the next session of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, alongside joint business, cultural, and humanitarian events.

This was discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The talks took place on 28 May 2026 on the sidelines of the UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate in New York.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the two diplomats reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed pressing regional and international issues.

A major focus of the discussion was the massive potential for economic and infrastructure collaboration between the two nations. Key regional projects highlighted as cornerstones of this partnership include such regional projects as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the development of electricity transmission infrastructure, and the creation of fiber-optic communication lines along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan corridor.

Both ministers emphasized that regular, high-level political dialogue is crucial for driving bilateral relations and ensuring the progress of major regional initiatives. They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding practical cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Minister Meredov also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its consistent support of Turkmenistan’s international initiatives within the UN and other global platforms.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to building a stronger strategic partnership and maintaining an active political dialogue at all levels.///nCa, 30 May 2026