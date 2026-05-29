Turkmenistan and Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Strengthening Ties on UN Sidelines

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the Group of Friends meeting at UN Headquarters in New York.

The two sides reviewed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasized enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, energy, transport, and regional connectivity, including Pakistan’s readiness to export high-quality meat and agricultural products to Turkmenistan.

Emphasis was also placed on strengthening regional transit and connectivity through rail, road, air, and sea linkages to facilitate trade, commercial activity, and people-to-people exchanges.

The sides also discussed regional and international developments and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation at multilateral fora, including at the UN. ///nCa, 29 May 2026