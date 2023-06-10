Five reasons why you should visit Cappadocia at least once in your life

Cappadocia is one of the most attractive regions of Türkiye, attracting tourists with its breathtaking natural beauty and historical locations. This ‘fairy-tale region’ offers a unique experience every season with its cave hotels, colourful hot-air balloons, peculiar cultural stops, and thousands of years old viticulture and pottery-making heritage. Here are five reasons why you should not miss a trip to Cappadocia.

Fairy Chimneys: The Symbol of Cappadocia

The ‘Fairy Chimneys’ are the first image that comes to mind when considering Cappadocia. These ancient rock formations emblematic of Cappadocia can be spotted from anywhere in the region. The finest examples of fairy chimneys are in Paşabağ, where their conical bodies with ‘hats’ are formed of hard rocks. The best way to experience the breathtaking view of these rock formations is from a hot-air balloon. As the balloon gently ascends at sunrise, you will have the chance to see the spectacular valleys of Cappadocia beneath your feet.

Choose your room in the cave hotels

Staying in a ‘cave hotel’ is one of the most unforgettable experiences that Cappadocia offers its visitors. These cave hotels’ unique architecture and design add to the place’s charm, making it a must-visit destination for travellers. Watching the sunset while sipping your coffee in these hotels, where the historical and natural textures of the region blend with modern luxury, will make your Cappadocia trip unforgettable.

The magnificent underground cities will take you back in time

Cappadocia is home to significant remnants dating from the Hittites of the second millennium BCE to the continuing dwelling of civilisations. Göreme Open Air Museum, on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1985, is remarkable for its sacred sites carved into the rocks and frescoes depicting significant scenes from early Christianity. The underground cities are amongst the attractions that make the Cappadocia trips spectacular. These cities, originating from the seventh and eighth centuries AD, were also used by the early Christians to openly worship.

Underground cities such as Kaymaklı, Derinkuyu, Özkonak, and Mazı have survived for centuries and offer an insight into the “underground” lives of the region’s people, with their tunnels, rooms, barns, wine cellars, dining halls, churches, and food warehouses. The Gomeda Valley, stretching along the Üzengi River, contains churches carved into rocks, dove cotes, vines, and an underground city. The ‘Three Beauties,’ which are three adjacent fairy chimneys defined as ‘the father, mother, and kid’ at Ortahisar Castle and Ürgüp district, are also must-see spots in Cappadocia.

The Cappadocian attractions: legendary hot-air balloon tours and much more

The activity most commonly linked with Cappadocia is definitely the hot-air balloon tours. However, your possibilities are far more significant. Off-road safari experiences allow you to look closer at the region’s valleys, rock settlements, and fairy chimneys. The region’s exciting hiking trails are perfect if you want to explore Cappadocia on foot. Cappadocia, the ‘land of beautiful horses,’ can also be explored by riding horses familiar with the territory. Pottery is another unique experience that Cappadocia offers to its visitors. Attending a pottery workshop in Avanos, which is famous for its soft and oily clay that comes from the riverbeds of Kızılırmak, can be a part of an enjoyable activity.

Unique Gastronomy Experiences

Cappadocia, where local delicacies turn even the most ordinary meal into a ‘feast,’ is also an attraction for gourmet travellers. Testi kebabı is a must-try delicacy of Cappadocia cuisine, which is rich in recipes prepared with vegetables and fruits grown in the region’s fertile lands. Other regional specialities served to visitors in Cappadocia include apricot stew, rice pudding with turmeric, Nevşehir mantısı (a type of ravioli), and clotted cream. Cappadocia has a deep-rooted winemaking heritage dating back thousands of years, so you must taste the wines from endemic local grapes. ///nCa, 10 June 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)

#Cappadocia, #Turkiye