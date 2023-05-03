Dovrebap Ulag Merkezi is one of the examples of mega success of private transport and logistics business in Turkmenistan

Dovrebap Ulag Merkezi is one of the successful members of the growing private business in the transport and logistics sector of Turkmenistan, confidently integrating into the international supply chains.

This is evident from the company’s CEO Myahri Arrykova’s statement at the “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2023” conference in Ashgabat. This was a presentation from a professional manager and practitioner who is well-versed in how “today” and “tomorrow” will unfold in the transport market.

“The situation today is such that over the years the established transportation plans have been shaken up and logisticians are forced to create new routes, logistics has become a test of resourcefulness,” Arrykova said in her speech.

“Turkmenistan has become the main chain for a large volume of transit traffic. Turkmenistan has significantly expanded the geography of transportation, it is now important for carriers and forwarders to prevent the disruption of logistics chains and ensure the security of supplies, to maintain an attractive price for the customer. Today it is possible for the Turkmen business to build its strong chain using its own assets, foreign investments and state support,” the head of Dovrebap Ulag Merkezi stressed.

She told about the latest changes in cargo flows that have had an impact on the Central Asian region.

According to Arrykova, “transit export cargoes have now been reoriented to the Trans-Caspian International transport corridor.”

As noted, the relevance of the corridor passing through the International Port of Turkmenbashi is growing.

In practice, “Dovrebap Ulag Merkezi” this route runs through the port of Turkmenbashi, transiting through the Caspian Sea, from Baku to Batumi, from Tbilisi to Kars, to Istanbul, and the return route stretches from Europe to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Afghanistan.

“Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey are working to increase cargo flows along the Trans–Caspian route,” Arrykova said.

She also pointed out that the transit route of petroleum products from Russia to Iran, then to India and Pakistan is now in high demand.

“Dovrebap Ulag Merkesi transports almost 80% of transit petroleum products, and in general, we handle 70% of transit shipments in Turkmenistan,” the speaker noted.

However, the cost-effectiveness of any route is equally important. Turkmen railways are continually moving to meet the needs of all transit transport participants, giving variable prices and discounts for a guaranteed volume of traffic.

The shipment of raw sugar by Dovrebap Ulag Merkesi from Brazil to Uzbekistan can serve as an example. In compliance with the guaranteed volume of 150,000 tons, the Turkmen railways promise the carrier a 50% discount.

“Somebody say, choose the most difficult path, you will not meet competitors on it, but I would like to say, be able to turn competitors into business partners, success comes through partners,” said Myahri Arrykova, CEO of Dovrebap Ulag Merkesi, concluding her speech. Perhaps these inspiring words express the credo and secret of this company’s success, as well as the entire Turkmen transport and logistics sector.///nCa, 3 May 2023